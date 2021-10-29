U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.00
    -12.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,597.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,671.50
    -93.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.00
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6190
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,584.02
    +2,677.68 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,500.02
    +80.64 (+5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,948.18
    +128.09 (+0.44%)
     

Pinnacle Bank Announces Q3 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GILROY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK), headquartered in Gilroy, California, announced today unaudited net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $2,170,000 compared to $1,348,000 in the same period in 2020.

Pinnacle Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/Pinnacle Bank)
Pinnacle Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/Pinnacle Bank)

As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $722.0 million, a 16% increase from the $624.9 million at September 30, 2020.

Gross loans were $444.9 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $57.3 million (-11%) from the September 30, 2020 balance of $502.1 million. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $32.1 million or 9%. Gross Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans at September 30, 2021 were $36.3 million compared to $125.6mm a year earlier. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 was $6.178 million or 1.34% of loans (1.45% of net loans excluding the PPP loans) compared to $5.885 million or 1.24% of loans at September 30, 2020 (1.67% excluding PPP loans).

Total deposits at September 30, 2021, increased to $647.1 million from $548.8 million at September 30, 2020, an 18% increase.

Gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans were $1.6mm in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $927,000 in the same period in 2020. The increase reflects borrower demand for financing using the enhancements to the SBA 7a program available through September 2021 and the prices paid by buyers of the guarantees.

"Economic activity in our communities remains encouraging. Our strong third quarter earnings and excellent growth in core loans and deposits reflects the success of our approach to combine relationship banking with participation in government guaranteed lending," stated Jeffrey Payne, President and CEO. "We are honored to contribute to the success of our communities by providing premier business banking from Salinas Valley to Silicon Valley. Our continued success and momentum is due to the ongoing efforts and contributions of our outstanding team of professional bankers, committed directors and advisors and our many loyal clients."

As of September 30, 2021, there was one loan for $683,000 performing in agreement with a COVID loan modification. COVID loan modifications are generally for interest only periods.

The Bank's capital position remains above regulatory guidelines for well capitalized banks. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had a total capital ratio of 14.75%. Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $12.01.

Pinnacle Bank is rated by Bauer Financial as Five-Star "Superior" for strong financial performance, the top rating given by the independent bank rating firm. DepositAccounts.com awarded Pinnacle Bank an A+ rating with a ranking of 80 out of 5,035 U.S. banks analyzed. The Findley Reports named Pinnacle Bank a 2020 Super Premier performing bank.

For more information please go to www.pinnacle.bank click on Investor Relations and September 2021 call report.

About Pinnacle Bank
Pinnacle Bank is a full-service business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based delivery. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas and Campbell. For more information please go to www.pinnacle.bank click on Investor Relations and September 2021 call report.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in our primary service area and more generally in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. Pinnacle Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Media Contact:
Pinnacle Bank
Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO
408-762-7146

Summary Balance Sheet




Year over year change

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

$

%

Total assets

$ 721,956

$ 695,979

$ 624,877

$ 97,079

16%

Gross loans

$ 444,868

$ 467,330

$ 502,122

$ (57,254)

-11%

Allowance for loan losses

$ (6,178)

$ (6,164)

$ (5,885)

$ (293)

5%

Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 301,305

$ 309,482

$ 244,858

$ 56,447

23%

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 345,755

$ 313,415

$ 303,961

$ 41,794

14%

Total deposits

$ 647,060

$ 622,897

$ 548,819

$ 98,241

18%

Shareholders' equity

$ 64,284

$ 61,976

$ 56,681

$ 7,603

13%



















Summary Income Statement






(Unaudited, dollars in thousands

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Change

Quarter ended

Change

except per share data)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

%

9/30/2020

%

Interest income

$ 6,197

$ 6,248

-1%

$ 5,576

11%

Interest expense

242

248

-2%

486

-50%

Net interest income

5,955

6,000

-1%

5,090

17%

Provision for loan losses

0

0

0%

450

-100%

Non-interest income

1,963

2,469

-20%

1,370

43%

Non-interest expense

4,829

5,055

-4%

4,074

19%

Income tax expense

919

1,015

-9%

588

56%

Net income (loss)

$ 2,170

$ 2,399

-10%

$ 1,348

61%







Basic Earnings per share

$ 0.41

$ 0.45

-9%

$0.26

58%

Diluted Earnings per share

$ 0.39

$ 0.43

-9%

$0.25

56%

Book value per share

$ 12.01

$ 11.60

4%

$ 10.81

11%

Shares outstanding at period end

5,350,489

5,344,660

0%

5,242,743

2%

Return on average assets

1.22%

1.40%


0.86%


Return on average equity

13.63%

15.71%


9.55%





















Minimum





required to be

Capital Ratios

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

well-capitalized

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.04%

9.03%

8.99%

5.00%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

13.50%

13.69%

13.50%

6.50%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.50%

13.69%

13.50%

8.00%

Total capital ratio

14.75%

14.94%

14.76%

10.00%

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-bank-announces-q3-2021-results-301411686.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • How Gilead's Covid Drug Carried Its Third-Quarter Beat — And Why Shares Fell

    A big beat from Gilead's Covid treatment, Veklury, offset mixed sales for its other products, an analyst said Thursday as GILD stock toppled.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Here's Why LendingClub Stock Soared Today

    Shares of LendingClub (NYSE: LC) surged 33% higher on Thursday after the financial services company delivered strong third-quarter results. LendingClub's revenue climbed 20% to $246.2 million, fueled by a 14% jump in loan originations, to $3.1 billion. "Our success continues to be driven by our competitive advantages, including our growing base of 3.8 million members, our exceptional data science capabilities, and our proven marketplace model," CEO Scott Sanborn said in a press release.

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Amazon Fall After Nasdaq Hits High; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.