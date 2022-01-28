U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.25
    +28.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,228.00
    +185.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,145.25
    +158.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.10
    +7.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    +0.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    -1.47 (-4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3396
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3530
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,337.98
    +1,413.59 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    +26.44 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,720.06
    +549.76 (+2.10%)
     

Pinnacle Bank Announces Record Earnings for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PBNK

GILROY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTCQB: PBNK - Pinnacle Bank, headquartered in Gilroy, California, announced today record unaudited net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $7,750,000, an increase of 97% over the 2020 net income of $3,941,000. Unaudited net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2,011,000 compared to $2,170,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and $1,411,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pinnacle Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/Pinnacle Bank)
Pinnacle Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/Pinnacle Bank)

As of December 31, 2021, total assets were $737.8 million, a 20% increase from the $616.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Gross loans were $434.5 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $52.5 million (-11%) from the December 31, 2020 balance of $487.0 million. Gross Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans at December 31, 2021 were $21.0 million compared to $110.2 million a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $36.7 million or 10%. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2021 was $6.194 million or 1.45% of loans (1.52% of net loans excluding the PPP loans) compared to $6.101 million or 1.27% of loans at December 31, 2020 (1.65% excluding PPP loans).

Total deposits at December 31, 2021, increased to $659.7 million from $544.2 million at December 31, 2020, a 21% increase.

Noninterest income included gains on the sale of loans, primarily SBA 7a loans, of $5.4 million in 2021 compared to $1.97 million in 2020. This reflects continued success in executing on the Bank's core strategy as a well-established PLP lender to utilize the SBA 7a program to fulfill our clients' borrowing needs and provide an additional source of noninterest income.

"We reached record earnings, deposits and total assets in 2021. The growth in core loans and deposits reflects the success of our approach to relationship banking and participation in government guaranteed lending," stated Jeffrey Payne, President and CEO. "We are honored to contribute to the success of our communities by providing premier business banking from Salinas Valley to Silicon Valley. We appreciate the ongoing efforts of our outstanding team of professional bankers, committed directors and advisors and our many loyal clients that contribute to our ongoing success and continued momentum."

The Bank's capital position remains above regulatory guidelines for well capitalized banks. At December 31, 2021, the Bank had a total capital ratio of 14.65%. Book value per share at December 31, 2021 was $12.41.

Pinnacle Bank is rated by Bauer Financial as Five-Star "Superior" for strong financial performance, the top rating given by the independent bank rating firm. DepositAccounts.com awarded Pinnacle Bank an A+ rating with a ranking of 80 out of 5,035 U.S. banks analyzed. The Findley Reports named Pinnacle Bank a 2020 Super Premier performing bank.

For more information please go to www.pinnacle.bank click on Investor Relations and December 2021 call report.

About Pinnacle Bank
Pinnacle Bank is a full-service business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based delivery. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas and Campbell. For more information please go to www.pinnacle.bank click on Investor Relations and December 2021 call report.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in our primary service area and more generally in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. Pinnacle Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Media Contact:
Pinnacle Bank
Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO
408-762-7146

Summary Balance Sheet



Year over year change

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

$

%

Total assets

$ 737,833

$ 721,956

$ 616,847

$ 120,986

20%

Gross loans

$ 434,498

$ 444,868

$ 487,035

$ (52,537)

-11%

Allowance for loan losses

$ (6,194)

$ (6,178)

$ (6,101)

$ (93)

2%

Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 332,445

$ 301,305

$ 244,749

$ 87,696

36%

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 327,230

$ 345,755

$ 299,424

$ 27,806

9%

Total deposits

$ 659,675

$ 647,060

$ 544,173

$ 115,502

21%

Shareholders' equity

$ 66,407

$ 64,284

$ 58,225

$ 8,182

14%







Summary Income Statement




(Unaudited, dollars in thousands

Year ended

Year ended

Change

Change

except per share data)

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

$

%

Interest income

$ 24,125

$ 22,181

$ 1,944

8.8%

Interest expense

1,046

1,893

(847)

-44.7%

Net interest income

23,079

20,288

2,791

13.8%

Provision for loan losses

-

2,070

(2,070)

-100.0%

Non-interest income

7,085

3,727

3,358

90.1%

Non-interest expense

19,240

16,201

3,039

18.8%

Income tax expense

3,174

1,803

1,371

76.0%

Net income (loss)

$ 7,750

$ 3,941

$ 3,809

96.7%






Basic Earnings (loss) per share

$1.45

$0.75

$0.70

93.1%

Diluted Earnings (loss) per share

$1.42

$0.74

$0.68

91.7%

Book value per share

$ 12.41

$ 11.01

$1.40

12.7%

Shares outstanding at period end

5,352,349

5,288,310

64,039

1.2%





Minimum





required to be

Capital Ratios

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

well-capitalized

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.09%

9.04%

9.13%

5.00%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

13.40%

13.50%

13.69%

6.50%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.40%

13.50%

13.69%

8.00%

Total capital ratio

14.65%

14.75%

14.95%

10.00%

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-bank-announces-record-earnings-for-2021-301470368.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Visa earnings beat estimates, shares rise after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Visa's quarterly earnings and how the stock is performing.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Why Teradyne Stock Plummeted on Thursday

    The stock price decline comes despite Teradyne reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors should know.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking Again This Week

    Investors appear to be concerned about Pfizer's and BioNTech's head start in developing an omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Apple After Latest Market Sell-Off; Tesla Plunge Signals End For These Stocks

    Futures rose as Apple rallied on earnings. The market reversed lower Thursday as Tesla plunged on its product roadmap.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • U.S. Steel’s Earnings Fell Short. That Isn’t the Real Problem.

    The stock held steady after the disappointing result, a sign that investors are focused on other issues, such as a plunge in the price of steel.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rebound, Apple gains after record sales quarter

    Stock futures opened higher Thursday evening as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies at the end of another volatile week.

  • Robinhood Plunges Anew on Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Robinhood Markets Inc. found itself at the center of the meme-stock tempest, the retail brokerage now finds itself with another set of challenges that could prove even more difficult to overcome.On Thursday, the Silicon Valley upstart reported fourth-quarter revenue and losses that were worse than analysts’ estimates, and its stock, already down 69% since its July initial public offering, plunged again in late trading, as the company’s projections for the current qu

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff