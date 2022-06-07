U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.03
    +1.53 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    +11.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2596
    +0.0067 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6370
    +0.7360 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,392.59
    +4.61 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.70
    +38.07 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Pinnacle Bank Announces Robert Blatter is retiring as Chief Credit Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PBNK

GILROY, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK) today announced that Robert Blatter will retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, effective July 31, 2022. He will continue with the Bank as an Executive Vice President working closely with our team through February 2023.

Robert Blatter
Robert Blatter

On August 1, 2022, Deputy Chief Credit Officer, Cliff Dennett will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer and become a part of Pinnacle's management team.

"I am grateful to the Board of Directors, management team, and all of my Pinnacle Bank colleagues for making the last 15 years of my 37-year banking career so meaningful and rewarding," stated Mr. Blatter. "I am proud to have been a part of such a reputable organization which has contributed significantly to the vibrancy and economic prosperity of the communities we serve. And I am confident the continued future success of the Bank is in great hands."

Mr. Blatter joined Pinnacle Bank in February of 2007. "He has been an invaluable member of our management team and helped guide our bank through the economic challenges in 2008 and then again through the Pandemic," stated Jeffrey Payne. "Under Rob's leadership, Pinnacle Bank has maintained a balanced and strong credit culture. He and his team have been proactively managing a quality loan portfolio. Our long-term on-going commitment to succession planning has enabled us to fill this executive opening internally. We are delighted to have Cliff Dennett move into the Chief Credit Officer position as Rob changes his role. I look forward to a smooth transition over the coming months."

Mr. Dennett joined Pinnacle Bank in May of 2007 and contributed to the Bank's initial growth as a Relationship Manager. In 2015, Mr. Dennett was named Executive Vice President, Senior Lending Officer. He oversees the underwriting team and has worked closely with Mr. Blatter to manage the credit risk monitoring processes of the organization. In recognition of his leadership in credit risk management, Mr. Dennett was promoted to EVP, Deputy Chief Credit Officer in 2021.

About Pinnacle Bank 
Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

Media Contact:
Pinnacle Bank
Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO
408-762-7146

Pinnacle Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/Pinnacle Bank)
Pinnacle Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/Pinnacle Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-bank-announces-robert-blatter-is-retiring-as-chief-credit-officer-301563332.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Shrugs Off Academy Sports + Outdoors Q1 Slippage

    Executives said the company has built a foundation to support its five-year store expansion plan calling for 80 to 100 additional locations.

  • Cam Newton details what he thought was a ‘[expletive] up situation’ with Patriots

    "There was countless hours with so many different people trying to teach me certain things, and it was just brain overload."

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Why GitLab Stock Soared After Earnings

    What happened Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) were up 23.7% as of 10:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter, ending in April. Revenue grew 75% year over year, while adjusted net loss per share narrowed from $0.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive the upcoming recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive upcoming recession, click Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession. Even though major banks and market experts have […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    He's undoubtedly the best investor, but that doesn't mean every one of his picks is right for you right now.

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock tanked Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped...

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsArk’s lineup hol

  • Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks that Stanley Druckenmiller was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Stanley Druckenmiller was right about, click Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 4 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most successful investors of the modern era, having […]