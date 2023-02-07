U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,112.44
    +1.36 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,818.58
    -72.44 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,921.45
    +34.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.60
    +5.89 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +2.57 (+3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.90
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6190
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1370
    -1.4700 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,021.53
    -45.28 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.34
    +4.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Record High Fourth Quarter and 2022 Earnings

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation
·11 min read
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation

ALTAVISTA, Va., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN), the one-bank holding company (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”) for First National Bank (“First National” or the “Bank”), produced record high net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.  Net income was $2,562,000, or $1.18, per basic and $1.17, per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $8,242,000, or $3.78, per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.  In comparison, net income was $473,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, and $4,375,000, or $2.02 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the same periods of 2021.  Consolidated results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022 are unaudited.

Performance for the quarter and the year improved compared to prior periods due to a significant increase in net interest income as the result of higher volume of loans and securities along with increased yields on earning assets.  Net income generated during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2,089,000, or 442%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2021, while for 2022, net income was $3,867,000, or 88%, higher than 2021.

Profitability as measured by the Company’s return on average assets (“ROA”) increased to 0.82% for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 0.47% generated during 2021. Return on average equity (“ROE”) for 2022 increased to 14.62%, compared to 7.31% for the prior year.

“We are pleased with Pinnacle’s improved financial performance during 2022,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank.  Mr. Hall further commented, “We have doubled the size of the Company since 2019 and are beginning to realize the benefits of our increased scale and capacity.  Executing the moves we made during the pandemic was challenging to say the least, but I am proud of our perseverance.  While economic conditions remain volatile with continued high inflation and rising interest rates, I am confident in Pinnacle’s position and optimistic regarding our future.”

Pinnacle generated $8,816,000 in net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents a $2,532,000, or 40%, increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. For 2022, the Company produced $30,440,000 in net interest income, which represents a $5,351,000, or 21%, increase as compared to 2021.  Again, both periods benefited from higher volumes of loans and securities and increased yields.  For the year, interest income increased $4,971,000, or approximately 19%, while yield on earning assets increased 26 basis points to 3.32% due to the higher interest rate environment.  Interest expense decreased $380,000, or approximately 22%, despite higher average deposit volume, as cost to fund earning assets decreased 6 basis points to 0.14%. However, it should be noted that interest expense increased $180,000, or approximately 53%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period of the prior year.  Correspondingly, cost of funds increased 8 basis points to 0.22%, due to increased interest rates paid on deposits that occurred during the latter part of the year.  Net interest margin increased to 3.18% in 2022 from 2.86% in 2021.

Provision for loan losses was $114,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $104,000 for the same period of 2021.  For 2022, provision for loan losses was $190,000 compared to $233,000 in 2021. The year-over-year decline was the result of Pinnacle’s strong credit quality.  The Company had net recoveries of $51,000 in 2022 and experienced a $6,734,000, or 65%, decrease in criticized and classified loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $3,853,000 as of December 31, 2022, which represented 0.61% of total loans outstanding. In comparison, the allowance for loan losses was 0.66% of total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021.  The allowance for loan losses plus the net credit mark on loans acquired through Pinnacle’s merger with Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. in 2020 was $5,175,000, or 0.82%, of the Company’s total loans as of December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.27% as of December 31, 2022.  Allowance coverage of non-performing loans was 227% as of December 31, 2022, which Management views as being sufficient to offset potential future losses associated with problem loans.  Pinnacle is prepared to fully implement Current Expected Credit Losses allowance methodology during the first quarter of 2023.

Pinnacle produced $1,639,000 in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was approximately 1% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021.  For 2022, $7,024,000 in noninterest income was generated, which was a decrease of $163,000, or approximately 2%, compared to 2021. The decline was mainly due to a $641,000 decrease in fees generated from sales of mortgage loans and a $209,000 decrease in loan fee income primarily associated with the origination Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.  Mortgage loan volume decreased significantly in 2022 due to rising interest rates and housing inventory shortages across markets served, while the Company ceased originating PPP loans in 2021.  These decreases were partially offset by a $392,000 increase in debit card interchange fees, resulting from higher customer transaction activity, and a $219,000 increase in overdraft fees.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7,495,000, which was only a $6,000 increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.  For 2022, noninterest expense was $27,237,000, which was an increase of $411,000, or 2%, compared to 2021 as core operating system expenses increased $606,000 due to higher levels of customer transactions, dealer loan expenses increased $165,000 due to a significant increase in volume and FDIC insurance increased $114,000 as a result of higher levels of average deposits.  These increases were partially offset by a $202,000 decrease in legal expenses, a $149,000 decrease in occupancy expense and a $123,000 decrease in debit card fees.

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $969,931,000, down $45,932,000, or 5%, from $1,015,863,000 as of December 31, 2021.  The principal components of the Company’s assets as of December 31, 2022 were $632,896,000 in total loans, $251,114,000 in securities and $36,521,000 in cash and cash equivalents.  During 2022, cash and cash equivalents decreased $262,074,000, or 88%, from $298,595,000 as of December 31, 2021 as funds were deployed into loans and investments and overall deposit volume declined. Total loans increased $80,660,000, or 15%, as compared to December 31, 2021 with the increase primarily driven by higher volumes of commercial and dealer automobile loans.  Securities increased $130,405,000, or 108%, due primarily to the purchase of over $100,000,000 in one- to three-year U.S. Treasury notes during the first four months of 2022 as the Company sought to capitalize on its liquidity position and higher interest rates, while mitigating credit and interest rate risks.

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2022 were $912,923,000, down $40,573,000, or 4%, from $953,496,000 as of December 31, 2021.  Deposits  decreased $38,841,000, or 4%, to $899,238,000 as compared to year-end 2021.  Significant liquidity built up in the banking industry during 2020 and 2021 as a result of federal government stimulus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.  The winding down of stimulus combined with the Federal Open Market Committee’s actions to combat inflation have “tightened” the money supply, creating lower levels of bank deposits and increased deposit competition, which has impacted Pinnacle.

Total stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022 was $57,008,000 and consisted primarily of $54,614,000 in retained earnings.  In comparison, total stockholders’ equity was $62,367,000 as of December 31, 2021. The $5,359,000 decrease in equity is due to a $15,256,000 increase in the Company’s unrealized accumulated other comprehensive losses on available for sale securities portfolio resulting from the rapid increase in interest rates, which is impacting bank balance sheets across the industry.  Pinnacle has a significant amount of U.S. Treasury notes maturing in approximately one to two years.  Both the Company and Bank remain “well capitalized” per all regulatory definitions as these unrealized losses are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations.

____________________________

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia.  The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania, and the Cities of Charlottesville, Danville and Lynchburg.  The Company has a total of eighteen branches with two located in the Town of Altavista in Campbell County, where the Bank was founded, one branch in the Town of Amherst in Amherst County, two branches in Bedford County, one branch in the Town of Chatham in Pittsylvania County, three additional branches in Campbell County, three branches in the City of Danville, three branches in the City of Lynchburg, two additional branches in Pittsylvania County and one branch in the City of Charlottesville. First National Bank is in its 115th year of operation.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking and are based on current assumptions and analysis by the Company.  These forward-looking statements, including statements made in Mr. Hall’s quotes may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the credit quality of our asset portfolio in future periods, the expected losses of nonperforming loans in future periods, returns and capital accretion during future periods, our cost of funds, the maintenance of our net interest margin, future operating results and business performance,  our growth initiatives, results of the Company’s merger with Virginia Bank, and the potential effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic and related impacts on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations.  Although we believe our plans and expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and we can give no assurance that these plans or expectations will be achieved.   Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations include, but are not limited to, the effectiveness of management’s efforts to improve asset quality, returns, net interest margin and collections and control operating expenses, management’s efforts to minimize losses related to nonperforming loans, management’s efforts to lower our cost of funds, the Company’s branch expansions, cyber threats, attacks or similar events, the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic on local and national economies and markets and any governmental or societal responses thereto, the effect of steps taken by the Company in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the impacts of tightening or loosening of governmental restrictions, the ability of the Company and the Bank to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger with Virginia Bank, changes in: interest rates, general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, declining collateral values, especially real estate, the real estate market, the legislative/regulatory climate, including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and any policies or programs implemented pursuant to the CARES Act, including PPP, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows and funding costs, competition, demand for financial services in our market area and accounting principles, policies and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which reflect our views as of the date of this release.


Selected financial highlights are shown below.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation

Selected Financial Highlights

(12/31/2022 and 9/30/2022 results unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios, share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 Months Ended

 

3 Months Ended

 

3 Months Ended

Income Statement Highlights

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

12/31/2021

Interest Income

$

9,335

 

$

8,432

 

$

6,623

 

Interest Expense

 

519

 

 

254

 

 

339

 

Net Interest Income

 

8,816

 

 

8,178

 

 

6,284

 

Provision for Loan Losses

 

114

 

 

40

 

 

104

 

Noninterest Income

 

1,639

 

 

1,727

 

 

1,659

 

Noninterest Expense

 

7,495

 

 

6,820

 

 

7,489

 

Net Income

 

2,562

 

 

2,398

 

 

473

 

Earnings Per Share (Basic)

 

1.18

 

 

1.10

 

 

0.22

 

Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

 

1.17

 

 

1.10

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

Income Statement Highlights

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

12/31/2020

Interest Income

$

31,788

 

$

26,817

 

$

20,788

 

Interest Expense

 

1,348

 

 

1,728

 

 

2,519

 

Net Interest Income

 

30,440

 

 

25,089

 

 

18,269

 

Provision for Loan Losses

 

190

 

 

233

 

 

252

 

Noninterest Income

 

7,024

 

 

7,187

 

 

8,672

 

Noninterest Expense

 

27,237

 

 

26,826

 

 

22,513

 

Net Income

 

8,242

 

 

4,375

 

 

3,062

 

Earnings Per Share (Basic)

 

3.78

 

 

2.02

 

 

1.85

 

Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

 

3.78

 

 

2.02

 

 

1.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Highlights

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

12/31/2020

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

36,521

 

$

298,595

 

$

210,814

 

Total Loans

 

632,896

 

 

552,236

 

 

564,316

 

Total Securities

 

251,114

 

 

120,709

 

 

46,741

 

Total Assets

 

969,931

 

 

1,015,863

 

 

860,514

 

Total Deposits

 

899,238

 

 

938,079

 

 

781,336

 

Total Liabilities

 

912,923

 

 

953,496

 

 

802,184

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

57,008

 

 

62,367

 

 

58,330

 

Shares Outstanding

 

2,178,486

 

 

2,170,311

 

 

2,158,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios and Stock Price

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

12/31/2020

Gross Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

 

70.38

%

 

58.87

%

 

72.22

%

Net Interest Margin (Year-to-date)

 

3.18

%

 

2.86

%

 

3.34

%

Liquidity

 

32.68

%

 

47.46

%

 

34.12

%

Efficiency Ratio

 

72.71

%

 

83.14

%

 

83.52

%

Return on Average Assets (ROA)

 

0.82

%

 

0.47

%

 

0.52

%

Return on Average Equity (ROE)

 

14.62

%

 

7.31

%

 

6.36

%

Leverage Ratio (Bank)

 

8.06

%

 

7.37

%

 

8.92

%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Bank)

 

12.03

%

 

12.54

%

 

11.84

%

Total Capital Ratio (Bank)

 

12.63

%

 

13.20

%

 

12.48

%

Stock Price

$

19.20

 

$

24.70

 

$

23.00

 

Book Value

$

26.17

 

$

28.74

 

$

27.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Highlights

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

12/31/2020

Nonaccruing Loans

$

1,474

 

$

1,434

 

$

891

 

Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Accruing

 

221

 

 

0

 

 

59

 

Total Nonperforming Loans

 

1,695

 

 

1,434

 

 

950

 

Troubled Debt Restructures Accruing

 

1,056

 

 

1,096

 

 

1,714

 

Total Impaired Loans

 

2,751

 

 

2,530

 

 

2,664

 

Other Real Estate Owned (Foreclosed Assets)

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

519

 

Total Nonperforming Assets

 

1,695

 

 

1,434

 

 

1,469

 

Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans

 

0.27

%

 

0.26

%

 

0.17

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

 

0.17

%

 

0.14

%

 

0.17

%

Allowance for Loan Losses (ALLL)

$

3,853

 

$

3,663

 

$

3,478

 

ALLL to Total Loans

 

0.61

%

 

0.66

%

 

0.62

%

ALLL Plus Net Credit Mark to Total Loans (1)

 

0.82

%

 

0.99

%

 

1.14

%

ALLL to Nonperforming Loans

 

227

%

 

255

%

 

366

%


(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing the sum of the allowance for loan losses of $3,853 plus the net credit mark of $1,332 by total loans $632,896 which equals 0.82% for December 31, 2022. For December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan of $3,663 was added to the credit mark of $1,829 and divided by total loans of $552,236 which equals 0.99%

CONTACT:  Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, Bryan M. Lemley, 434-477-5882 or bryanlemley@1stnatbk.com


Recommended Stories

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Fed commentary could be the next catalyst for Nasdaq, tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Citi bears betting on the end of a Nasdaq rallies and what a rise in the Nasdaq means for sentiment leaders such as bitcoin and the ARK Invest flagship ETF.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Fed’s Powell: The ‘Disinflationary Process’ Has Begun

    Powell reiterated that continued interest-rate increases will be appropriate, but acknowledged that the "disinflationary process" has begun.

  • Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Pfizer (PFE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • Why ArcBest Stock Is Soaring Today

    A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.

  • Analysts Estimate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. As that crypto winter drags on, it might be a good idea to pivot back toward traditional growth stocks. Snowflake eliminates that friction by breaking down the silos, collecting all of the data, and storing it on a cloud-based data warehousing platform that can be easily accessed by third-party apps and data visualization services.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently upgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) were among the notable stocks that posted their fourth-quarter results on Monday. While […]

  • 15 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best high-volume stocks to buy today. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today. Investors are still trying to make sense of the latest market rally that began with a lot of optimism as we entered […]

  • Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?

    Did you know that in five years, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) have plunged an incredible 99%? In 2020, the company did a 1-for-12 reverse stock split to help get it comfortably up over $1 to stay listed on the NYSE and to give it a bit of a buffer as well, presumably so it wouldn't need to do another reverse split for some time. It would require a copious amount of optimism to be bullish on Aurora's prospects right now.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors mull remarks by Fed Chair Powell

    U.S. stocks gained Tuesday afternoon during a highly anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has earned his legendary status through his commitment to his disciplined investing process and long history of outperformance. A $100 investment in Berkshire when he took over in 1965 would be worth some $2.4 million today. Two stocks in Berkshire's portfolio today stand out as no-brainer buys that can deliver no matter what is thrown at them.