Pinnacle Financial Partners' (NASDAQ:PNFP) Dividend Will Be $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will pay a dividend of $0.22 on the 24th of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Pinnacle Financial Partners' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 11% also shows that Pinnacle Financial Partners is able to comfortably pay dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 1.3% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 14% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Pinnacle Financial Partners has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Pinnacle Financial Partners' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pinnacle Financial Partners that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

