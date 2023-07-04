Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited's (ASX:PNI) CEO Ian Macoun is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 5.9% last week

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Pinnacle Investment Management Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutions own 23% of Pinnacle Investment Management Group

Every investor in Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, insiders scored the highest last week as the company hit AU$2.0b market cap following a 5.9% gain in the stock.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pinnacle Investment Management Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pinnacle Investment Management Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pinnacle Investment Management Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pinnacle Investment Management Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Ian Macoun with 18% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.3% and 6.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Pinnacle Investment Management Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful AU$802m stake in this AU$2.0b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Pinnacle Investment Management Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Pinnacle Investment Management Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

