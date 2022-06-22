U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.20
    +24.41 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,683.17
    +152.92 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,155.17
    +85.86 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.86
    +8.83 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.85
    -2.67 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.28 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1580
    -0.1490 (-4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2300
    -0.4270 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,256.65
    -953.50 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.41
    -2.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions Assists With the Sale of Four Dealerships in the Fresno Area

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions
·1 min read

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions
Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions

FRESNO, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Rosvold, owner of Michael Automotive Group in Fresno, California, decided it was time to sell his dealerships and retire. This month, four rooftops owned by the group were purchased by Steve Cornelius and they are now Blackstone Toyota, Blackstone Chevrolet, Blackstone Cadillac, and Blackstone Volkswagen.

Assisting Mike with the transaction was Bill Scrivner, CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide automotive dealership brokerage firm out of Frisco, Texas. Bill was able to connect with Mike through a recommendation from Larry Van Tuyl, who had originally helped Mike get into the business decades ago. Bill said, "When Mike decided to sell his dealerships and retire, he hired The Presidio Group to assist him in finding a buyer. After several months without any offers, Mike called Larry Van Tuyl to ask him who he uses to buy and sell dealerships. Larry advised Mike to call Pinnacle M&A for help. Once Mike listed with Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions, he had a full-price offer in less than one week." The transaction closed June 1, 2022, and Mike Rosvold will be staying on as a consultant for a while before he retires.

About Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has decades of experience facilitating successful sell-side and buy-side auto dealership brokerage transactions. The experience we have gained over the last 29 years and 700-plus transactions as intermediaries, for those who want to buy a car dealership or place a new car dealership for sale, is unparalleled in the industry. Learn more at PinnacleMergers.com

For more information contact anna@cultivateagency.com

Related Images






Image 1: Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Now

    Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022 amid sky-high inflation and interest rates. The Federal Reserve, in fact, just raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the largest such increase since 1994, after inflation hit 40-year highs. How do interest rates affect growth stocks?

  • This Chip Stock Just Blew Wall Street Away

    AMD's first-quarter results set records across the board. Now investors have a front-row seat to the company's growth journey.

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Revlon Extends Rally to 800% From Low as Retail Traders Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into shares of Revlon Inc., driving its gains from a record low to 800% as individual investors looked to strike a quick profit, while ignoring the fundamentals of the troubled cosmetics giant.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise a

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, crude oil plunges, Treasuries drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving as Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress.

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Meta Platforms (FB)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • ELSE NUTRITION ANNOUNCES SIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS

    Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY) (the "Company" or "Else"), a leading producer of plant-based baby, toddler and children's food products, is pleased to announce that its previously announced marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company, which will be sold at an issue price of $1.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), will be for an aggregate of 6,940,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $7,287,000.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Here are three stocks you can scoop up today and hold for another three years to wait for a good outcome.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of other dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Since the start of 2022, the turbulent market conditions have forced investors to focus on dividend stocks and avoid […]

  • The S&P 500 stocks with the most Buy and Sell ratings

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova and Jared Blikre break down the S&P 500 stocks with the most Buy and Sell ratings.