Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pinnacle West Capital is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$758m ÷ (US$24b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Pinnacle West Capital has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Pinnacle West Capital's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Pinnacle West Capital, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.4% from 5.6% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Pinnacle West Capital in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 21% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Pinnacle West Capital (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

