Pinning Down Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's (KLSE:JSB) P/S Is Difficult Right Now

When close to half the companies in the Trade Distributors industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.3x, you may consider Jentayu Sustainables Berhad (KLSE:JSB) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 7.5x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

For example, consider that Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 32%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 56% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for a contraction of 0.4% shows the industry is more attractive on an annualised basis regardless.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. With revenue going quickly in reverse, it's not guaranteed that the P/S has found a floor yet. Maintaining these prices will be extremely difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Jentayu Sustainables Berhad revealed its sharp three-year contraction in revenue isn't impacting its high P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the industry is set to shrink less severely. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance is unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. We're also cautious about the company's ability to stay its recent medium-term course and resist even greater pain to its business from the broader industry turmoil. This would place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Jentayu Sustainables Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

