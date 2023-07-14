Pinning Down Likewise Group Plc's (LON:LIKE) P/S Is Difficult Right Now

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.4x in the Retail Distributors industry in the United Kingdom, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Likewise Group Plc's (LON:LIKE) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Likewise Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Likewise Group has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Likewise Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 104% last year. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 9.0% each year over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 33% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Likewise Group's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of Likewise Group's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Likewise Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

