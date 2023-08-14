Pinning Down Mr Price Group Limited's (JSE:MRP) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.2x Mr Price Group Limited (JSE:MRP) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios under 8x and even P/E's lower than 4x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Mr Price Group could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Check out our latest analysis for Mr Price Group

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Mr Price Group will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For Mr Price Group?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Mr Price Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.7% decrease to the company's bottom line. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 15% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.9% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that Mr Price Group is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

Story continues

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Mr Price Group currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Plus, you should also learn about this 1 warning sign we've spotted with Mr Price Group.

You might be able to find a better investment than Mr Price Group. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.