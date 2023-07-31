Pinning Down Omesti Berhad's (KLSE:OMESTI) P/S Is Difficult Right Now

When close to half the companies in the Electronic industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, you may consider Omesti Berhad (KLSE:OMESTI) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.7x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does Omesti Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

For instance, Omesti Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Omesti Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 13% decrease to the company's top line. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 55% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 16% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Omesti Berhad is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Omesti Berhad's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Omesti Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Should recent medium-term revenue trends persist, it would pose a significant risk to existing shareholders' investments and prospective investors will have a hard time accepting the current value of the stock.

