Pinning Down Wasco Berhad's (KLSE:WASCO) P/S Is Difficult Right Now

It's not a stretch to say that Wasco Berhad's (KLSE:WASCO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Energy Services industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Wasco Berhad Has Been Performing

Wasco Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Wasco Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 84% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 33% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to plummet, contracting by 6.2% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. With the rest of the industry predicted to shrink by 3.5%, it's a sub-optimal result.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Wasco Berhad's P/S is similar to its industry peers. When revenue shrink rapidly the P/S often shrinks too, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Wasco Berhad's analyst forecasts have revealed that its even shakier outlook against the industry isn't impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. Even though the company's P/S is on par with the rest of the industry, the fact that it's revenue outlook is poorer than an already struggling industry suggests that the P/S isn't justified. In addition, we would be concerned whether the company can even maintain this level of performance under these tough industry conditions. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

