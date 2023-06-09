Pinning Down ZICO Holdings Inc.'s (Catalist:40W) P/S Is Difficult Right Now

It's not a stretch to say that ZICO Holdings Inc.'s (Catalist:40W) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Professional Services industry in Singapore, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.3x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has ZICO Holdings Performed Recently?

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, ZICO Holdings' revenue has been unimpressive. Perhaps the market believes the recent run-of-the-mill revenue performance isn't enough to outperform the industry, which has kept the P/S muted. If not, then existing shareholders may be feeling hopeful about the future direction of the share price.

How Is ZICO Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

ZICO Holdings' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's top line as the year before. The lack of growth did nothing to help the company's aggregate three-year performance, which is an unsavory 15% drop in revenue. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 9.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that ZICO Holdings' P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look at ZICO Holdings revealed its shrinking revenues over the medium-term haven't impacted the P/S as much as we anticipated, given the industry is set to grow. When we see revenue heading backwards in the context of growing industry forecasts, it'd make sense to expect a possible share price decline on the horizon, sending the moderate P/S lower. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

