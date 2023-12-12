Pintaras Jaya Berhad (KLSE:PTARAS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.03

Pintaras Jaya Berhad (KLSE:PTARAS) will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 on the 17th of January. However, the dividend yield of 3.2% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Pintaras Jaya Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 339% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 66% which is fairly sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.125 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.05. The dividend has shrunk at around 8.8% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Pintaras Jaya Berhad's EPS has declined at around 30% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

We're Not Big Fans Of Pintaras Jaya Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it's not great to see that the dividend is being cut, but it is probably understandable given that the current payment level was quite high. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Pintaras Jaya Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Pintaras Jaya Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

