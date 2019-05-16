Pinterest's Annual Sales Forecast Falls Short; Shares Tumble

(Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. gave an annual sales forecast that fell short of estimates, shaking the confidence of investors who had pushed the social-media company’s stock up more than 60% in its first month of public trading.

The digital scrap-booking company said 2019 revenue will be $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion, compared with the average analyst’s projection of $1.09 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It also projected a loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $45 million to $70 million for the year, while some analysts projected Pinterest would be profitable on that basis. Shares fell 16% in extended trading.

Pinterest, which averages 291 million monthly users, makes money from advertising and markets itself as a way for brands and retailers to reach consumers at the inspiration phase of the shopping process. Following the stock’s high-flying IPO, the post-earnings tumble reflects a realization among some investors that Pinterest’s business is still in the early stages of maturity.

The company had so far been a bright spot in the tech industry’s rocky IPO season, in which highly anticipated public offerings from ride-hailing startups Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have disappointed. Pinterest’s stock jumped 28% in its first day of public trading on April 18, and closed at $30.86 on Thursday, 62% higher than its IPO price. It dropped as low as $24.74 following the report.

Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi said the company’s revenue guidance was a concern, though Pinterest still has a lot of business opportunities that haven’t been realized, especially around advertisers pushing consumer packaged goods. "Even with the guidance miss, [we] expect strong revenue growth going forward," he said via email.

First-quarter sales rose 54% to $201.9 million, better than analysts’ average estimate of $200.8 million. The net loss for the period narrowed to $41.4 million, or 33 cents a share, Pinterest said Thursday in a statement. The loss excluding some items was 32 cents a share, compared with a projected adjusted loss of 10 cents a share. In the year-earlier quarter, Pinterest had a net loss of $52.7 million, or 42 cents, on sales of $131.4 million.

