U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.19
    -59.93 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,383.61
    -257.57 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,836.17
    -368.00 (-2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.71
    -29.34 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.39
    -2.57 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.50
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5960
    +0.0400 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7500
    +0.1600 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,097.37
    -1,892.91 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.38
    -29.98 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Pinterest bans all climate change misinformation on its platform

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Pinterest announced today it's becoming the first major digital platform to introduce a comprehensive misinformation policy designed to combat false and misleading claims around climate change on its platform. According to the company's newly updated misinformation guidelines, Pinterest will now be able to remove content that denies the existence of impacts of climate change, denies human influence on climate change and denies climate change is backed by scientific consensus, among other things.

It will also remove false and misleading content about climate change solutions that contradict scientific consensus, content that misrepresents scientific data either by omission or cherry-picking in order to erode trust in climate science and experts and harmful and misleading content about public safety emergencies including natural disasters and extreme weather events.

The company noted the new Community guidelines don't only apply to posts on the social network, but also to ads. Pinterest advertisers will have to follow the same rules and the Pinterest Advertising guidelines were updated to also prohibit ads containing conspiracy theories, misinformation and disinformation related to climate change.

"Pinterest believes in cultivating a space that’s trusted and truthful for those using our platform. This bold move is an expansion of our broader misinformation guidelines, which we first developed in 2017 to address public health misinformation, and have since updated to address new and emerging issues as they come to the forefront. The expanded climate misinformation policy is yet another step in Pinterest’s journey to combat misinformation and create a safe space online," said Sarah Bromma, Pinterest’s head of Policy, in a statement about the announcement.

The company says it relied on input from partnered experts, including the Climate Disinformation Coalition and the Conscious Advertising Network, to help develop and inform its new policy decisions.

The change follows what Pinterest says has been an increase in user searches for topics related to sustainability and the environment. Over the past year, searches for "zero waste tips" increased by 6x, "recycling clothes ideas" were up by 4x and searches for "recycled home decor" were up 95%, while "zero waste lifestyle" searches were up 64%.

To encourage further inspiration around greener lifestyles, Pinterest will launch a Creator Originals content series led by creators from the U.S., U.K., Australia, Germany, France, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Indonesia and India, which will focus on things like thrifting tips, upcycling clothes, minimizing food waste and more. It will also offer ad credits to select organizations, including Project Drawdown and Potential Energy Coalition, the organization powering Science Moms.

The new policy follows increased awareness of businesses' role in addressing climate change. The SEC, for instance, has proposed new rules that would require companies to report how their operations impact the climate and the formation of carbon emissions. It also stepped up its requests from major tech companies by asking for further information on climate change disclosures. Among those asked for more detail were large tech companies Alphabet, Amazon, Autodesk, eBay, Meta, Intel and Salesforce. The U.N. also recently released a climate report that encouraged the adoption of renewable energy sources and other measures to limit climate change impacts.

Today's update would not be the first time Pinterest changed its guidelines to better align with the scientific community. In Summer 2019, ahead of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting anti-vax sentiment that later emerged, Pinterest said it would limit vaccine-related search results to authoritative sources, including leading public health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In earlier years, it had blocked anti-vaccine content to prevent conspiracies from spreading. In 2020, it launched authoritative search results for COVID-19, as well.

More broadly, Pinterest has taken other, proactive measures aimed at making its network a more positive place. For instance, in 2016, it prohibited ads for sensitive content, including culturally appropriated and inappropriate costumes. It also stopped running political ads in 2018 and rolled out compassionate search for people seeking mental health support in 2019.

Of course, updating a content policy and actually enforcing it are two different things.

Pinterest claims it will use a variety of methods to find and take action on the ads violating its new climate change policy, including a combination of automated systems and moderator investigations. It says the Pinterest Trust & Safety team will also review user reports of violating content -- like those submitted through Pinterest's dedicated feature for flagging misinformation.

Pinterest's move has received praise from organizations working on climate action.

"Climate disinformation on digital platforms is a serious threat to the public support needed to solve the climate crisis," said Michael Khoo, Climate Disinformation co-chair at Friends of the Earth. "Pinterest has demonstrated great leadership by creating a community standard that includes a definition of climate misinformation, and we will continue to press all platforms for transparency and reporting on their actions. We encourage others to take note of Pinterest’s efforts to reduce climate change disinformation," he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest cracks down on climate change misinformation

    Pinterest cracks down on climate change misinformation

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Cover a broad swath of the industry with this handful of top-quality names, and keep them around for years.

  • Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced an offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023 at its Battery Materials Park north of Toronto. Under the agreement, Glencore AG will purchase the nickel and cobalt products until the end of 2024 on market-based terms.

  • Boris Johnson to nationalise key part of Britain's electricity grid

    Boris Johnson is poised to nationalise a key part of the electricity network in the biggest overhaul to the UK's energy system in decades.

  • WEST FRASER'S HINTON PULP TO REDUCE PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND MOVE TO UNBLEACHED KRAFT PULP

    West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that it will permanently reduce capacity at its pulp mill in Hinton, Alberta ("Hinton Pulp") by the end of this year. One of Hinton Pulp's two production lines will shut, and the remaining line will produce Unbleached Kraft Pulp ("UKP") rather than Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp ("NBSK").

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Surged Nearly 7% Higher Today

    Shares of leading hydrogen power technologist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) rose by 6.8% Monday. The Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and has expressed clear plans to continue doing so, and the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury has surged in response. As a reminder, higher interest rates reduce the present value of stocks, especially the stocks of high-growth companies that are as yet not profitable or are delivering only minimal earnings.

  • Whirlpool Corporation Continues to Move Forward on Its Sustainability Journey With New Wind Farm Project in West Texas

    On March 23, Whirlpool Corp. celebrated the groundbreaking of a 340 Megawatt wind farm in Callahan County, Texas. This Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) is a collaboration with Clearway Energ...

  • First Solar Stock Gets Downgraded. Why It’s Now a Sell.

    Analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith of BofA Securities reduces his rating on First Solar to Underperform from Neutral.

  • UBS shareholders back bank's climate roadmap

    UBS shareholders on Wednesday approved the bank's climate roadmap, after its first-ever such vote faced pushback from several investors and climate campaigners as not going far enough. In all 77.74% of shareholder votes backed Switzerland's biggest bank's climate proposal -- presented to investors as their first "Say-on-Climate" -- setting interim targets to progress towards net zero emissions by 2050. "Our 'Say-on-Climate' advisory vote is a key milestone on UBS's journey to net zero and as the first bank to have taken this step proactively, we are pleased with this result," UBS said in a statement.

  • Wheat Soars on U.S. Crop Worries and Ukraine Export Obstacles

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago surged as U.S. drought and trade route obstacles in Ukraine threaten to tighten global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineOnly 30% of America’s winter-wheat c

  • /R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - MP Turnbull to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement/

    Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Durham Region.

  • The Clean Energy Sector Has Turned Bullish Again

    Clean energy stocks saw their value plummet in late 2021 due to supply chain disruptions and steep valuations, but they are now bouncing back on calls for energy independence

  • Pinterest’s ban on climate change misinformation goes further than any other major social platform

    Pinterest is banning misinformation about climate change from its platform. While YouTube, the Alphabet-owned video platform, banned climate misinformation from advertisers last October, Pinterest is the first major platform to ban climate change denial and similar falsehoods produced by regular users. Pinterest is one of the largest social media platforms in the world with 431 million monthly users—more than Snapchat or Twitter.

  • Myth-busting and the science of the sink: Your Lake Jackson dry-down questions answered

    As Leon County watches and waits to see if recent rains keep the lake filled, here's the scientists' answers to 15 questions about the dry-down and common misconceptions.

  • Biden’s Fuel Rules Leave Space for Gas Guzzlers in EV Push

    (Bloomberg) -- The aggressive fuel-economy regulations the Biden administration rolled out last week are intended to spur faster development of electric cars, but they rely on a credit program that some environmentalists say undercuts the program’s pollution-fighting purpose.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters R

  • Climate investment is 3-6 times 'lower than levels needed,' UN report finds

    Climate financing has not yet risen to the task of blunting global warming, according to a new report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

  • Massive cargo ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay will be unloaded in effort to refloat it

    The Coast Guard says the container ship stuck in the Chesapeake Bay will be unloaded in new effort to refloat it.

  • IKEA invests $373 million in solar park projects in Germany, Spain

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores worldwide, has bought nine solar photovoltaic (PV) park projects in Germany and Spain for a total of 340 million euros ($373 million) in its push to generate more renewable energy than it consumes. The world's biggest furniture retailer said on Wednesday it was buying the projects, which would have a combined capacity of 440 megawatts, from German developer Enerparc. "The expected production ... will be sufficient to cover all IKEA stores and warehouses in the two countries, making the operations of Ingka Group climate positive," it said in a statement.

  • The Ukraine war has undermined the advice of the world’s climate scientists

    The IPCC report is unequivocal that the world must reduce fossil fuel consumption as quickly as possible.

  • What lies beneath Lake Jackson? A first person account, photos of a 1999 North Florida adventure

    The sinkhole opened to a cavern wide enough to walk through. International TV crews showed up to explore the caves under Tallahassee's Lake Jackson.