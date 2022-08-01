U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,136.08
    +5.79 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,909.83
    +64.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,450.83
    +60.14 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.16
    -3.07 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.94
    -5.68 (-5.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0276
    +0.0049 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5930
    -0.0490 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0091 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6900
    -1.5000 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,323.13
    -439.16 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.40
    -3.01 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.83
    +6.40 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Pinterest debuts a new app, Shuffles, for collage-making and moodboards

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Pinterest may be best known for shopping inspiration and design ideas, but the company's newest product wants to inspire its users to tap into their own creativity. The company has quietly launched a new iOS app called Shuffles for putting together collages using photos, image cutouts, and other animated effects. The app is currently in an invite-only status with the ability to join a waitlist from its homescreen.

According to Shuffles' description on the App Store, users can build their own collages using Pinterest's photo library or snap photos of objects they want to include using the camera. They can also cut out individual objects from within an image using a tap -- a feature that recalls iOS 16's own clever image cutout ability. Images in Shuffles can then be rotated, layered and resized on the screen to create the collage, and animations and effects can optionally be added. The final project can be shared with friends for collaboration or posted to public groups where others can "remix" the original creation in their own way.

The app's description suggests could be used for visualizing a room makeover, fashion ideas, moodboards, and more. 

While the company hadn't formally announced its plans around Shuffles, a Pinterest spokesperson confirmed the app hails from its new in-house incubator, TwoTwenty. 

"Shuffles is a standalone app created by TwoTwenty, Pinterest's innovative incubator team. Shuffles is an engaging way to create, publish, and share visual content," the spokesperson said. "With more people coming to our platform for creative inspiration, we’re continuously experimenting with new ways to help Pinners and Creators bring their ideas to life."

"As this app is in its initial test phase, we don't have any additional details to share on the record at this moment," they added, declining to share more about its future plans or monetization potential.

Image Credits: Pinterest

Launched last November and named after Pinterest's first office, TwoTwenty's goal has been to foster more internal experimentation at the social network and increase its pace of innovation. Other tech giants, including Meta, Microsoft and Google, have similar efforts with their own incubators -- NPE, Microsoft Garage, and Area 120, respectively.

In Pinterest's case, the company has been working to make the transition from its past as an image pinboard and bookmarking site that helps drive e-commerce transactions to adapt to today's creator-driven era where consumers are prompted to make purchases through video content. To address consumer demand for video, Pinterest released its TikTok-like Idea Pins and a live shopping feature, Pinterest TV. The latter was also launched by TwoTwenty's team, in fact.

But TwoTwenty isn't just meant to experiment with video. The organization consisting of engineers, designers, and other product experts aims to research, prototype and test a variety of new ideas to see if any gain traction. Those that do will be handed off to other teams inside the company to scale.

The early-stage project Shuffles is just one of those ideas.

What's funny is that Pinterest's new app is similar to a mobile collage maker Meta ran a couple of years ago through its own in-house incubator, NPE Team. Known as E.gg, the zine maker of sorts developed a small following who enjoyed creating mixed media collages that combined images, text and GIFs. But like nearly all of Meta's NPE projects, E.gg was shut down. Pinterest's Shuffles could be looking to tap into that same consumer demand for image-led creativity and inspiration, which Meta had abandoned.

The app also arrives at a time when there's an undercurrent of resistance to the idea that video has to be the only form of social expression and creativity in social media, as all tech giants are trying to morph themselves into TikTok. This past month, user backlash against Instagram's deprioritization of friends' content and photos reached a head after even the Kardashians begged the app to stop trying to be TikTok. Instagram rolled back some of its recent changes as a result but it's still set on a video-first future.

Pinterest, to some extent, likely understands that its own pivot to video may not be able to retain users' attention indefinitely in the face of the TikTok threat. Finding another area of growth through an experimentation could give it new avenues to explore.

Financially, the company's most recent quarter's earnings proved solid from a numbers standpoint, but it had missed on user growth. Monthly active users were down 9% year-over-year to 433 million.

The company is due to report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes today. Of note, these will be the first earnings since new CEO Bill Ready took over the job from co-founder Ben Silbermann, who transitioned to Executive Chairman on June 29, 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As Key Index Turns Positive In July

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • The Most-Downloaded Finance App Worldwide in 2022 Might Surprise You

    When it comes to personal finance apps, there's debate about whether the app from PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is better than Cash App from Block (NYSE: SQ) or vice versa. Third-party analytics company Apptopia recently released a list of the top finance and banking apps by downloads in the first half of 2022. At the top of the list was PayPal, with 49 million downloads.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Corporate Spending In U.S. Recession?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell Amid Debate Over Corporate Spending?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple iPhone maker’s founder distances himself from crypto fraudsters using his image

    Terry Gou, founder of Apple iPhone maker Foxconn, Saturday said that fraudsters have been using his images to promote cryptocurrency scams and that he has never invested in the crypto industry. See related article: Foxconn pledges to boost metaverse development this year Fast facts In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Taiwanese mogul said through […]

  • If You Invested $1000 in Iridium Communications 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • ‘Wen Flippening?’ Crypto Fans Wager on Ether Surpassing Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has always reigned supreme in the land of digital assets. But now, thanks to an eye-popping surge by Ether, fans of the No. 2 token by market value are reviving predictions that it is destined to one day take over the throne.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorg

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    End the weekend with major savings thanks to the best Amazon deals on Acer laptops, Apple earbuds, Adidas backpacks and more.

  • Use Twitter's iOS app without signing up for an account in Twitter's latest test

    In its latest effort to boost users and specifically app usage, Twitter is testing out a new way to get people engaged: those who are new to the social network will be able to give the app a test drive without signing up for an account. The limited functionality will let those who download the Twitter iOS app (ie, not Android for now) read tweets, and follow up to 50 users. You will also be able to search for tweets, explore news and trending topics, and get notifications.

  • DeFi Project ChangeX launches its CHANGE token on Uniswap, HydraDEX to strong investor interest

    DeFi project ChangeX has successfully launched its CHANGE token for trading on HydraDEX and Uniswap to strong investor interest, company officials said. The app supports several trading pairs in or...

  • Ambani's Reliance Jio top buyer in India's $19 billion 5G airwaves sale

    Telecom operators in India agreed to spend $19 billion in the government auction for the 5G airwaves, New Delhi said Monday, the highest from them in any spectrum sale, as the world’s second-largest wireless market readies the rollout of improved and faster voice and data speeds. Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea competed with one another for seven days and made majority of the acquisitions to purchase 71% of all offered spectrum, which the government said exceeded its expectations.

  • Apple's App Store homepage will soon feature ads

    Apple has famously bragged that it will never invade your privacy to serve ads, but it does have an ad business on its App Store and elsewhere.

  • Arca's David Nage on how regulatory scrutiny is impacting venture investment in web3

    The regulatory environment surrounding crypto is shifting stateside as the SEC takes aim at major players in the web3 world, promising to shake up business as usual with aggressive action. This week on Chain Reaction, we sat down with David Nage. Nage is a Principal at Arca overseeing their early stage fund with a primary focus on blockchain and digital assets.

  • Volunteer at TechCrunch Disrupt and attend all three days for free

    It takes a veritable army to make TechCrunch Disrupt — which takes place October 18–20 in San Francisco — the well-oiled experience that savvy startuppers have come to know and love. Not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, but you’ll also earn a free pass ($1995 value) to experience the event. Plus, your free pass gives you access to the full Disrupt experience — the main stage, the TechCrunch+ stage, the expo floor — where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 — and the Startup Battlefield competition.

  • This Week in Apps: Instagram backlash, TikTok gaming, Snapchat+ makes millions

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.

  • Income Obsession Sweeps Across Asset Classes as Stocks Swerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind the scenes of the latest rebound in stocks is a growing penchant for steady income streams as risk appetite runs hot and cold this year.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?In the $6.6 trillion exchange-traded fund arena, three dividend-focused ETFs rank among the