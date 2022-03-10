U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.05
    -48.83 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,974.47
    -311.78 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,009.59
    -245.96 (-1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.81
    -29.48 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.10
    -1.60 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.00
    +18.80 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.51 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0000
    +0.0520 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0080 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1280
    +0.2690 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,144.98
    -3,043.58 (-7.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.87
    -2.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Pinterest expands shopping features with in-app checkout

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images

Pinterest is moving deeper into e-commerce with some more features it announced at its annual advertiser summit. The platform says users have long been asking for a way to shop directly on Pinterest and you can now complete some purchases without leaving the app.

The in-app checkout feature is currently in beta for some Shopify sellers in the US. Pinterest plans to expand access in the US this year. It will contact folks who run stores through Shopify with more details soon.

The company also announced a feature called Your Shop at Pinterest Presents. It calls this a "personal shopping concierge" that will provide users with their own personalized shopping pages. It'll recommend creators and brands based on your preferences and activity. The feature is in beta for some US users. Pinterest plans to expand Your Shop to all US pinners this year ahead of an international rollout.

In addition, Pinterest says it will be easier for sellers to upload catalogs to the platform and keep prices up to date. Using a trends tool, sellers in the US, UK and Canada will be able to view real-time search data, see trend recommendations and learn more about their audiences. The trends tool will be available in other countries later in 2022.

Pinterest is following in the footsteps of Instagram by adding its in-app checkout. Instagram has had a similar feature since 2020. Meta's app added a dedicated shopping section toward the end of that year.

Earlier this year, Pinterest added a feature that lets users see what a piece of furniture will look like in their home before they buy it using augmented reality.

