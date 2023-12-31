Pinterest Inc Chief People Officer Christine Deputy Sells 22,459 Shares

Christine Deputy, Chief People Officer of Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), sold 22,459 shares of the company on December 27, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.27 per share, resulting in a total value of $837,116.93.

Pinterest Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows users to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It is used by people to create boards to bookmark images they find on the web.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 180,259 shares of Pinterest Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Christine Deputy is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Pinterest Inc were trading at $37.27, giving the company a market capitalization of $24,978.24 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.29, indicating that Pinterest Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Pinterest Inc, which aligns with the overall trend of insider transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, suggesting that Pinterest Inc's stock price is higher than the GF Value estimate.

