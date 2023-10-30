Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Beats Q3 Sales Targets, Stock Soars

Social commerce platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported results ahead of analysts' expectations in Q3 FY2023, with revenue up 11.5% year on year to $763.2 million. Turning to EPS, Pinterest made a non-GAAP profit of $0.28 per share, improving from its profit of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year.

Pinterest (PINS) Q3 FY2023 Highlights:

Revenue: $763.2 million vs analyst estimates of $743.3 million (2.67% beat)

EPS (non-GAAP): $0.28 vs analyst estimates of $0.20 (40.4% beat)

Free Cash Flow of $107.5 million, up 73.7% from the previous quarter

Gross Margin (GAAP): 77.6%, up from 73.3% in the same quarter last year

Global Monthly Active Users: 482 million, up 37 million year on year

“We are driving strong revenue performance, robust global MAU growth, and substantial margin expansion. As we lean into Pinterest’s unique differentiators as a visual search, discovery, and shopping platform, we’re finding our best product market fit in years. Our users are engaging deeply and we’re delivering better results for advertisers through improved measurement and innovation across the full funnel. We’re making significant progress and are continuing to execute on the opportunity ahead,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.

Created with the idea of virtually replacing paper catalogues, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is an online image and social discovery platform.

Social Networking

Businesses must meet their customers where they are, which over the past decade has come to mean on social networks. In 2020, users spent over 2.5 hours a day on social networks, a figure that has increased every year since measurement began. As a result, businesses continue to shift their advertising and marketing dollars online.

Sales Growth

Pinterest's revenue growth over the last three years has been very strong, averaging 33.7% annually. This quarter, Pinterest beat analysts' estimates but reported mediocre 11.5% year-on-year revenue growth.

Pinterest Total Revenue

Ahead of the earnings results, analysts covering the company were projecting sales to grow 13.5% over the next 12 months.

Usage Growth

As a social network, Pinterest generates revenue growth by increasing its user base and charging advertisers more for the ads each user is shown.

Over the last two years, Pinterest's monthly active users, a key performance metric for the company, grew 0.89% annually to 482 million. This is one of the lowest rates of growth in the consumer internet sector.

Pinterest Global Monthly Active Users

In Q3, Pinterest added 37 million monthly active users, translating into 8.31% year-on-year growth.

Key Takeaways from Pinterest's Q3 Results

Sporting a market capitalization of $16.3 billion, more than $2.33 billion in cash on hand, and positive free cash flow over the last 12 months, we believe that Pinterest is attractively positioned to invest in growth.

It was great to see Pinterest beat analysts' revenue expectations this quarter, driven by better-than-expected growth in monthly active users. Its adjusted EBITDA and EPS also topped estimates. Zooming out, we think this was a good quarter, showing that the company is staying on track. The stock is up 7.78% after reporting and currently trades at $27.02 per share.

The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this report.