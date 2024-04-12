Pinterest (PINS) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the latest trading day at $33.54, indicating a -1.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.14, showcasing a 75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $699.44 million, up 16.07% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.94% and +17.32%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Pinterest holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Story continues

With respect to valuation, Pinterest is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.1.

Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research