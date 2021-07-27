U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.31
    -24.99 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.86
    -112.45 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,622.79
    -217.92 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.40
    -31.52 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.58 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    -0.0330 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9320
    -0.4430 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,295.93
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.17
    +31.94 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.82
    -23.61 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Pinterest rolls out new features that let creators make money from Pins

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Pinterest today is increasing its investment in the creator community by introducing new tools that will allow creators to make money from their content. Now, creators will be able to tag products in their Idea Pins -- a video-first feature the company first launched this spring -- to make their content "shoppable." They'll also now be able to earn commissions through affiliate links and partner with brands on sponsored content, much like on other social platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Despite its general focus on turning product inspiration into clicks and purchases, Pinterest has been slower to embrace the creator community which today is responsible for driving a significant amount of interest in new products among online shoppers. Over the past several years, brands have increased their influencer marketing budgets from $1.7 billion in 2016 to now $13.8 billion in 2021. However, Pinterest offered few tools for creators to tap into that market on its own site, until its more recent debut of Idea Pins in May.

These Pins are somewhat like Pinterest's take on TikTok, mixed with Stories, as they offer a way for creators to produce content that combines music, video, and other interactive elements. The videos in Idea Pins can be up to 60 seconds per page, with up to 20 total pages per Pin. Creators can also add other features to their Pins, like stickers or music, and tag other creators with their @username.

Image Credits: Pinterest

While similar in some ways to TikTok, the videos can include "detail pages" where viewers can find associated content, like the ingredient list and instructions for a recipe, or a list of how-to instructions for a craft project.

Now, explains Pinterest, creators will be able to tag products in their Pins, as well. That means fans viewing the Pin content can now go from inspiration to purchase from the Pinterest app. However, the path isn't as straightforward as it is on Instagram, where a tap on a tag leads you to a page where you can then add an item to a shopping cart. Instead, Pinterest's product tags tend to take you to another Pinterest page for the product in question, and from there you have to click again to visit the retailer's website to complete your order.

The company has been testing the feature before today with creators including Olive + Brown, Fall for DIY and UnconventionalSouthernBelle who have already made some of their content shoppable.

The new Idea Pins product tagging tool will roll out to all business accounts in the U.S. and U.K. and will then continue to roll out access over the coming months to international creators.

Image Credits: Pinterest

Other new monetization features rolling out now include support for affiliate programs and brand sponsorships.

Creators will now be able to integrate their affiliate programs for Rakuten and ShopStyle to generate additional revenue from their recommendations. Meanwhile, creators who come to the platform with brand partnerships will be able to use a new tool, still in beta, that will let them disclose those partnerships to their followers.

When they then produce branded content on Pinterest and add the brands to their Idea Pins, the brand will then be able to approve the tag, and the Idea Pin will feature a label that reads "Paid Partnership."

This paid partnerships tool is now live for select Creators in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, France, Spain, Italy Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Image Credits: Pinterest

Most of Pinterest's new monetization tools are not necessarily all that innovative or unique.

Instead, they represent a company that's playing catch up to larger social platforms -- like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, an d YouTube -- which have been better catering to creators in recent years by allowing them to build their own businesses on their respective platforms and expand their reach. Instagram, in particular, has moved in on Pinterest's territory to such an extent that many users today start their shopping inspiration searches on its app first.

And Instagram has catered to this growing group of online shoppers by turning its platform into an online shop of sorts, compete with a dedicated Shop button, built-in checkout features, alerts about product drops, and numerous ways for creators to generate profits from their work.

Now that influencer shopping is the norm, the race is on among large platforms and startups alike to bring a similar set of shopping tools to live streamed video.

Given the significant competition, Pinterest's pitch to the creator community is that its user base is already primed to shop.

By the end of 2020, the company says it saw a 20x increase in product searches on its platform. It also notes that Pinterest users are 89% more likely to exhibit shopping intent on products tagged in creators' Idea Pins than on its standalone Pins. Plus, the company says that its focus will be more on inspirational content, rather than "influence and entertainment" -- a seeming knock at social media and its influencer stars.

"Pinterest is the place where creators with inspiring and actionable ideas get discovered. With this latest update, we’re empowering Creators to reach millions of shoppers on the platform and monetize their work," said Pinterest Head of Content and Creator Partnerships, Aya Kanai. "Creators deserve to be rewarded for the inspiration they deliver to their followers, and the sales they drive for brands. Creators are central to our mission to bring everyone the inspiration to create a life they love, and we’ll continue working with them to build their businesses and find success on Pinterest," she added.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia Just Threw Theater Chains Like AMC and Cinemark Under the Bus

    The movie studio's chief just confirmed that 10 of next year's films will be offered on HBO Max at the same time they're in theaters.

  • Google, Facebook set to squash initial iOS fears, show big revenue jump

    Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc to report a surge in digital ad sales this week after smaller rivals showed soaring demand, bolstering expectations that the impact of Apple Inc's privacy changes has not yet been felt. Together, Google and Facebook generated about $70 billion in revenue through digital ads in the first quarter, a business that faced initial hits from the COVID-19 pandemic but which analysts said is now looking robust. "The market is just too strong for Facebook to not have a good quarter," said Ygal Arounian, a research analyst at Wedbush Securities.

  • Facebook will restrict ad targeting of under-18s

    Facebook Inc will stop allowing advertisers to target people under 18 on its platforms based on their interests or their activity on other sites, it said on Tuesday in a slew of announcements about young users. The change means advertisers will soon be able to target under-18s only by age, gender or location on Facebook, its Messenger service and its photo-sharing platform Instagram. Instagram users under 16 years old will also start to be defaulted into having a private account when they join the platform, the company said, in an effort to stop unwanted contact from adults.

  • FB Stock A Buy? Facebook Faces Sky-High Earnings Expectations

    Is FB stock a buy after it hit a new high amid strong Snap earnings? That raised expectations for Facebook earnings Wednesday.

  • LeVar Burton's second Jeopardy! clue will make Community fans very happy

    We’ve been eagerly waiting for LeVar Burton to finally host Jeopardy! and the wait is nearly over. His five-episode hosting stint begins tonight, and Community fans will be very excited to know that tonight’s episode’s second clue gets very meta.

  • Twitter (TWTR) Crushed Expectations For Q2

    Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was launched in 2006 as a short messaging service. The free-to-use service became increasingly popular in a short span of time. Quarterly tweets on the Twitter app increased from 400,000 in 2007 to more than 100 million in 2008. By 2012, Twitter users were posting nearly 350 million tweets a day. Today, […]

  • Facebook sets up new team to work on the 'metaverse'

    Facebook is creating a product team to work on the "metaverse," a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday. The team will be part of the company's virtual reality organization, the group's executive Andrew Bosworth said in a Facebook post. "You can think about the metaverse as an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content — you are in it," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge in an interview last week.

  • Disney Executives And Stars Will Not Attend CinemaCon 2021

    What happened: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has announced that its executives and stars will not be attending CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas. The event is taking place from August 23-26 at Caesars Palace. The studio made the decision due to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, particularly a spike in cases in Clark County, NV. Disney still plans to screen a movie at CinamaCon 2021, and a virtual presentation may also take place at the event. Why it's important: Disney’s decis

  • ‘Peppa Pig’ Parent Hasbro Sees Film & TV Rebound, Beats Wall Street Q2 Forecasts; Stock Shoots Up 12% – Update

    UPDATED with closing stock price: A strong return of its film and TV business, especially compared with a bleak 2020, helped Hasbro’s second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street forecasts. Revenue surged 54% to $1.32 billion, while adjusted earnings per share reached $1.05, compared with 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. When factoring in the impact […]

  • LeVar Burton’s debut as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host overshadowed by record for lowest score ever

    The record for lowest score on Jeopardy! was $-6,800 and stood for over six years before being overtaken by $600 on Monday.

  • Lucasfilm hires YouTuber who used deepfake to improve 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm hires YouTuber who uses deepfake to fix bad CGI.

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks | Early Animation From Ensign Mariner's Blast Shield Moment (S1, E2) | Paramount+

    Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) isn't expecting company when he's assigned to accompany an envoy, but Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is here to help-sort of. Get a side-by-side look at the scene from Episode 2, "Envoys," as it goes from animatics to final animation. Stream full episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+.

  • DaBaby Brings Out Tory Lanez Right After Megan Thee Stallion’s Set at Rolling Loud Festival

    In a clearly provocative move, rapper DaBaby brought out Tory Lanez during his set at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on Sunday night — right after a set by Megan Thee Stallion, who accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot last year. Lanez was brought out onstage during DaBaby’s set wearing an oversized costume, […]

  • China Box Office: Animated Film ‘Green Snake’ Worms Its Way to No. 1

    “Green Snake,” the Chinese animated sequel to the folktale adaptation “White Snake,” slithered past propaganda films to the top of the box office this weekend with a $29.7 million debut, according to Maoyan figures. The platform currently predicts that “Green Snake” will go on to gross $77.5 million, which would make it more successful than […]

  • ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer: First Glimpse of Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray in Sequel

    Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” starring Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, along with a quick glimpse at the classic characters played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Murray, Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Ramis were a part of the original 1984 […]

  • A Spokesperson for Victoria Says "There Are No Plans Presently to Film"

    But the series isn't officially canceled yet.

  • Facebook and Instagram will limit advertisers’ ability to target teens

    Facebook is taking new steps to limit advertisers’ ability to reach teens with targeted ads.

  • Two People Seriously Injured After Explosion at Chemical Site in Leverkusen, Germany

    Several people were injured, including two seriously, after an explosion at a chemical site in Leverkusen, Germany, on the morning of July 27, according to a media release from the plant.The media release added that five people were missing. The cause of the explosion, which occurred at 9:40 am, was not yet known.This footage, filmed approximately one kilometre south of the site of the explosion, shows smoke billowing into the air. Credit: Arzu Kara via Storyful

  • Slash’s Guitar of Choice? Gibson. His New Label? Also Gibson

    Gibson Guitars isn’t just about selling instruments, anymore; with a newly created label, Gibson Records, the company is also in the business of selling albums — starting with a flagship release by Slash, of Guns N’ Roses fame, who’ll be putting out his next record through the imprint. The guitar company has entered into what […]

  • Impossible Steam Achievement Has A Great Story

    An unobtainable achievement in the game Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, which is out on every major console and PC, is confounding achievement hunters and folks who like nice round numbers.