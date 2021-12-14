Pinterest rolls out the option to reply to comments with videos

Pinterest is the latest social media platform to roll out the option to allow users to reply to comments with videos. Users can now do so via the company's Idea Pins feature. Pinterest launched Idea Pins earlier this year to allow creators to record and edit videos with up to 20 pages of content, using tools like voiceover recording, background music, transitions and other interactive elements. Now, when users find a comment they want to respond to, they can select the three dots menu and click "reply with an Idea Pin." From there, you can choose to film a new video or upload an existing one.

"There are more ways than ever to engage with your community on Pinterest. Now you can respond to all the comments, questions and requests with a tailored Idea Pin reply," the company said in an announcement post about the new feature. "We wanted to spare you and your thumbs from the long, novel-text replies because some things are simply better when shown."

The launch of Pinterest's new feature comes a few days after Instagram rolled out a similar one. Late last week, Instagram introduced a “Reels Visual Replies” feature that lets users reply to comments on posts with Reels. Now, when users choose to reply to a comment, they’ll see a new option that allows them to select the Reels button to create a video reply.

It's worth noting that the idea for video replies was first made popular by TikTok. The short-form video platform launched video replies last year to give users a way to offer more context about their videos and answer questions. Considering the popularity of the feature, it’s no surprise that Instagram and Pinterest have launched similar features for their own platforms.

Pinterest has launched several new features aimed at creators over the past few months. The company further invested in creator tools and video with its acquisition of video creation and editing app Vochi for an undisclosed sum. Pinterest also rolled out a new way for users to browse Idea Pin videos in a TikTok-like “Watch” tab, where it encouraged participation with $20 million in creator awards.

The launch of these features indicates that Pinterest is interested in trying to reinvent itself for the TikTok era, largely by copying TikTok features and then adding its own twists. Pinterest isn't alone in doing so, as TikTok, has fueled clones across top social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, Snap, Reddit and others.