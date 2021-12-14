U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,619.78
    -49.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,545.65
    -105.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,148.54
    -264.75 (-1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -9.34 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    -0.97 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -12.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.36 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4390
    +0.0150 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3236
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6880
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,978.73
    -330.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.60
    +6.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.28
    -2.16 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Pinterest rolls out the option to reply to comments with videos

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Pinterest is the latest social media platform to roll out the option to allow users to reply to comments with videos. Users can now do so via the company's Idea Pins feature. Pinterest launched Idea Pins earlier this year to allow creators to record and edit videos with up to 20 pages of content, using tools like voiceover recording, background music, transitions and other interactive elements. Now, when users find a comment they want to respond to, they can select the three dots menu and click "reply with an Idea Pin." From there, you can choose to film a new video or upload an existing one.

"There are more ways than ever to engage with your community on Pinterest. Now you can respond to all the comments, questions and requests with a tailored Idea Pin reply," the company said in an announcement post about the new feature. "We wanted to spare you and your thumbs from the long, novel-text replies because some things are simply better when shown."

The launch of Pinterest's new feature comes a few days after Instagram rolled out a similar one. Late last week, Instagram introduced a “Reels Visual Replies” feature that lets users reply to comments on posts with Reels. Now, when users choose to reply to a comment, they’ll see a new option that allows them to select the Reels button to create a video reply.

It's worth noting that the idea for video replies was first made popular by TikTok. The short-form video platform launched video replies last year to give users a way to offer more context about their videos and answer questions. Considering the popularity of the feature, it’s no surprise that Instagram and Pinterest have launched similar features for their own platforms.

Pinterest has launched several new features aimed at creators over the past few months. The company further invested in creator tools and video with its acquisition of video creation and editing app Vochi for an undisclosed sum. Pinterest also rolled out a new way for users to browse Idea Pin videos in a TikTok-like “Watch” tab, where it encouraged participation with $20 million in creator awards.

The launch of these features indicates that Pinterest is interested in trying to reinvent itself for the TikTok era, largely by copying TikTok features and then adding its own twists. Pinterest isn't alone in doing so, as TikTok, has fueled clones across top social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, Snap, Reddit and others.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The metaverse is a nebulous idea, a technology that's not yet fully defined. Its bottom line grew even faster, as free cash flow rocketed 69% to $7.2 billion.

  • iOS 15.2: Apple updates iPhone with a range of new and controversial features

    Apple has released iOS 15.2, adding a host of new features to the iPhone. While some updates to the iPhone operating system bring only minor updates, the new features brings some of the more significant – and controversial – additions that have been held back since iOS 15 was released earlier this year. The new update is available to download like any other, found through the “Software Update” options in the Settings app. Apple announced soon after that it would stop the feature alerting parents about those nude images – and indefinitely delayed another part of the project, which would scan through images included in a users’ photo library.

  • Snap Paid Out More Than $250 Million to Snapchat Spotlight Creators in 2021 (EXCLUSIVE)

    This year, Snap finally caught user-generated content fever: In 2021, the company has paid out more than $250 million to more than 12,000 creators through its Snapchat Spotlight programs. Of course, Snap’s total payout is tiny compared with YouTube, the 800-pound gorilla in the digital creator economy: According to YouTube, over the three-year period from […]

  • BlackBerry Achieves Carbon Neutrality

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it has achieved carbon neutrality across Scope 1, Scope 2 and material Scope 3 emissions, the three groups that categorize the emissions a company creates, as classified under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Standard. Additionally, BlackBerry has invested in carbon removal, for a net effect of the company removing carbon from the atmosphere.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Climbed on Monday

    The catalyst that drove the social media giant higher was excitement regarding Horizon Worlds, the company's social virtual reality (VR) platform and its current template for the metaverse. After more than a year in beta testing, Meta Platforms (the company formerly known as Facebook) has expanded access to Horizon Worlds. Admission to the budding metaverse is free for those 18 or older using Meta's Oculus Quest 2 headset in the U.S. and Canada. It also requires a Facebook account and lets users interact with up to 20 other participants at a time.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues Sideways Consolidation

    The Euro fell a bit during the trading session on Monday, but then bounced a bit to show signs of life again. At this point, we are simply staying in the same noisy area that we have been in.

  • Why Apple Is a Top Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The "metaverse" is the latest buzzword in the technology sector. When looking for great ways to tap into this huge opportunity, consider what Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is doing. Let's look closely at Apple's metaverse plans and see why it could win big in this market. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)-enabled headsets will open the window to the metaverse for consumers willing to experience this new technology.

  • Netflix slashes India prices in battle with Disney, Amazon

    Netflix slashed on Tuesday the prices of its streaming services in India, for the first time since launching five years ago in the South Asian nation, as it moves to better compete with fierce rivals Disney and Amazon. The new prices were the "real 'Money Heist'", Netflix said in its announcement, using the name of one of its popular television shows, but without giving any rationale for them. For years, Netflix priced its products far above competitors in India such as Disney and Amazon, citing the much higher income of households that spoke English and watched entertainment in the language.

  • China’s Oppo Touts Smartphone Photo Breakthrough With New Chip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oppo, one of three leading Chinese smartphone brands filling the void left by Huawei’s retreat, claimed a smartphone mobile photography first with a self-designed chip that delivers sharper and more faithful images.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalOppo unveile

  • Inside the Race to Fix a Potentially Disastrous Software Flaw

    (Bloomberg) -- At 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 24, members of an open-source software project received an alarming email. The contents threatened to undermine years of programming by a small group of volunteers and unleash massive cyberattacks across the globe.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could

  • 4 Red Flags for Intel's Future

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might initially seem like an attractive investment for value-oriented income investors. Intel's insider sentiment has also improved since Pat Gelsinger took over as its new CEO in February. Over the past 12 months, Intel's insiders bought nearly twice as many shares as they sold. Intel's low valuation and high yield might limit its downside potential, but four red flags could also prevent it from outperforming the market.

  • Dogecoin Soars as Musk Says Tesla to Make Merchandise Buyable With the Currency

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that his company would 'make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes.'

  • Q India Partners With Mzaalo

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will become available on Mzaalo (www.mzaalo.com), a blockchain-based online video streaming app in the gamified and entertainment ecosystem. Q India will offer Mzaalo users an array of content targeting young India audiences who can earn rewar

  • Elon Musk says Tesla will start accepting dogecoin

    The announcement comes just a few months after Tesla backtracked on its decision to accept payments in bitcoin, citing environmental concerns about the way the cryptocurrency is mined. “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday. In May, he asked his Twitter followers if Tesla should accept payments in dogecoin, with more than three quarters of respondents saying yes. Earlier this week, Musk said that dogecoin worked better than bitcoin as a form of payment as it could handle higher transaction volumes and does not have a fixed supply.

  • Robinhood Is One Step Closer to Launching Its Crypto Wallet

    The partnership also intends to enable direct crypto deposits and withdrawals from the Robinhood platform -- a critical feature that's currently unavailable.

  • COMCAST COMPLETES MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR BROADBAND EXPANSION TO MORE THAN 9,100 RURAL HOMES & BUSINESSES IN LAS VEGAS, NM

    Expansion Brings Internet Speeds Faster Than 1 Gig to Homes in Community

  • Dogecoin Surges as Elon Musk Teases Tesla Merchandise Plan

    Dogecoin rose 33% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric carmaker would accept dogecoins as payment for its merchandise.

  • Why Cybersecurity Stocks Could See More Upside From Ransomware Attacks

    Recent sell-offs have taken some of the air out of the sector, but many cybersecurity stocks have turned in a solid 2021.

  • Bored Ape NFT sells for $3,000 instead of $300,000 due to typo

    When listing the NFT for sale online, the owner made a 'fat fingered' error.

  • Chris Wallace surprises viewers of Sunday show by breaking news of his departure from Fox News

    Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving at the end of the “Fox News Sunday” show he moderates, and within two hours CNN announced he was joining its new streaming service as an anchor. “It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this,” Wallace, who is 74, said on his show, which airs on the Fox network and is later rerun on Fox News Channel.