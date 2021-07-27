U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Pinterest is giving creators ways to make money on the platform

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Pinterest influencers might soon be able to make a living directly from the platform. The company has revealed its first set of monetization tools for creators.

Retailers have added hundreds of millions of Product Pins on the platform, according to Pinterest. Users who click or tap on the pins can buy those products. Pinterest is now rolling out an option for users to tag Idea Pins (its version of other platforms' Stories) with Product Pins.

The company says users are 89 percent more likely to be interested in buying an item that's tagged in Idea Pins than ones they see in Product Pins. That's perhaps because users can see how their favorite creators are using products and maybe take some inspiration from that. Creators can use affiliate links to receive a cut of sales generated though their Idea Pins.

Pinterest is adding another feature to Idea Pins — a "paid partnerships" label for creators who share branded content. Influencers who create content on behalf of a company can tag the brand in Idea Pins. Once the brand gives the tag the green light, the label will appear. The aim is to improve transparency and make it easier for creators to disclose paid partnerships.

“Pinterest is the place where creators with inspiring and actionable ideas get discovered," Aya Kanai, Pinterest head of content and creator partnerships, said in a statement. "With this latest update, we’re empowering Creators to reach millions of shoppers on the platform and monetize their work. Creators deserve to be rewarded for the inspiration they deliver to their followers, and the sales they drive for brands."

Product tagging on Idea Pins will initially be available on business accounts in the US and UK. The feature will hit other markets in the coming months. As for paid partnerships, select Pinterest users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru now have access.

Other visually focused platforms are focusing on ways to help influencers earn a living (and, crucially, to dissuade them from moving elsewhere). In April, it emerged Instagram is working on Creator Shops as well as a “branded content marketplace” amid Facebook's $1 billion push to court influencers. Instagram has also offered a paid partnership label since 2017.

  • Google, Facebook set to squash initial iOS fears, show big revenue jump

    Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc to report a surge in digital ad sales this week after smaller rivals showed soaring demand, bolstering expectations that the impact of Apple Inc's privacy changes has not yet been felt. Together, Google and Facebook generated about $70 billion in revenue through digital ads in the first quarter, a business that faced initial hits from the COVID-19 pandemic but which analysts said is now looking robust. "The market is just too strong for Facebook to not have a good quarter," said Ygal Arounian, a research analyst at Wedbush Securities.

  • Google takes legal action over Germany's expanded hate-speech law

    Google said on Tuesday that it was taking legal action over an expanded version of Germany's hate-speech law that recently took effect, saying its provisions violated the right to privacy of its users. The Alphabet unit, which runs video-sharing site YouTube, filed suit at the administrative court in Cologne to challenge a provision that allows user data to be passed to law enforcement before it is clear any crime has been committed. The request for a judicial review comes as Germany gears up for a general election in September, amid concerns that hostile discourse and influence operations conducted via social media may destabilise the country's normally staid campaign politics.

  • Facebook will restrict ad targeting of under-18s

    Facebook Inc will stop allowing advertisers to target people under 18 on its platforms based on their interests or their activity on other sites, it said on Tuesday in a slew of announcements about young users. The change means advertisers will soon be able to target under-18s only by age, gender or location on Facebook, its Messenger service and its photo-sharing platform Instagram. Instagram users under 16 years old will also start to be defaulted into having a private account when they join the platform, the company said, in an effort to stop unwanted contact from adults.

  • FB Stock A Buy? Facebook Faces Sky-High Earnings Expectations

    Is FB stock a buy after it hit a new high amid strong Snap earnings? That raised expectations for Facebook earnings Wednesday.

  • Twitter (TWTR) Crushed Expectations For Q2

    Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was launched in 2006 as a short messaging service. The free-to-use service became increasingly popular in a short span of time. Quarterly tweets on the Twitter app increased from 400,000 in 2007 to more than 100 million in 2008. By 2012, Twitter users were posting nearly 350 million tweets a day. Today, […]

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Facebook Wants to Dominate Virtual Reality

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has started taking virtual reality (VR) very seriously over the last few years. Facebook hopes VR can be its next growth platform despite having a relatively small base of a few million users. Here's how VR is playing out for the social media giant and how Facebook is hoping to create the dominant VR platform.

  • Twitter Did More Than Just Bounce Back From COVID-19

    On Thursday, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) announced stronger than expected second-quarter earnings, lifting the social media company's stock 5% in the premarket Friday. Also after market close, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), which also generates much of its revenue from advertising, reported better-than-expected results and saw its stock move up as much as 13%. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) rose 2%, while Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) went up 1%. Q2 Figures Revenue grew 74% YoY in the quarter fueled by a broad

  • Facebook sets up new team to work on the 'metaverse'

    Facebook is creating a product team to work on the "metaverse," a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday. The team will be part of the company's virtual reality organization, the group's executive Andrew Bosworth said in a Facebook post. "You can think about the metaverse as an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content — you are in it," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge in an interview last week.

  • Facebook Reduces Advertising Targeting for Teenagers

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is ending some targeting advertising of its youngest users and adding some privacy protections amid scrutiny over the social network’s plan to launch an Instagram kids product.Facebook will no longer let marketers show ads to people younger than 18 based on their interests or their activity on other apps and websites. Advertisers will still be able to target ads to young people based on age, gender and location, the company said Tuesday in a blog post. The changes, w

  • Singaporeans Are More Aware of Crypto Than Australians

    Singapore received an Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index score of 63 for crypto awareness.

  • Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB) High ROE is Pushing Up their Value

    Most readers would already be aware that Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) stock increased significantly by 22% over the past three months, and might ask "How much further can it grow?"

  • Shopify to Allow Merchants to Sell NFTs Directly Through Their Stores

    One of the first Shopify merchants to offer NFTs will be the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

  • TikTok expands LIVE platform with new features, including events, co-hosts, Q&As and more

    TikTok announced this morning it's expanding its TikTok LIVE platform, which currently allows creators to livestream to fans while responding to viewer comments and questions and accept virtual gifts. Now, the LIVE experience will include a number of new features for creators to make it more competitive with platforms like Instagram Live, including the ability to go live with others, host Q&As, use moderators and improved keyword filters, and more. For viewers, TikTok is also adding new discovery and viewing tools, among other changes.

  • Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make an announcement in support of Edmonton's public transit infrastructure

    Members of the media are invited to an announcement with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities regarding public transit infrastructure.

  • Norby raises $3.8M for an all-in-one creator marketing platform

    Early in the pandemic, Nick Gerard, Steven Layne, and Samantha Safer Valentine had a hit on their hands. In the era before Zoom fatigue set in, the trio launched Mainstream Live, a website and newsletter that curated live virtual events across platforms and gave people text-based reminders to check them out. After going viral, the Mainstream Live team found itself inundated with questions about the tools it used to surface events and keep its community in the loop.

  • Instagram to default young teens to private accounts, restrict ads and unwanted adult contact

    As it gears up to expand access to younger users, Instagram this morning announced a series of updates designed to make its app a safer place for online teens. The company says it will now default users to private accounts at sign-up if they're under the age of 16  -- or under 18 in certain locales, including in the E.U. It will also push existing users under 16 to switch their account to private, if they have not already done so. In addition, Instagram will roll out new technology aimed at reducing unwanted contact from adults -- like those who have already been blocked or reported by other teens -- and it will change how advertisers can reach its teenage audience.

  • Russian Authorities Block Alexei Navalny’s Website before Parliamentary Election

    Russian authorities blocked political dissident Alexei Navalny's website on Monday ahead of the parliamentary election scheduled for September.

  • Facebook games, Instagram's sensitive content tool

    In today's top stories, Facebook introduces cloud games, Instagram launches a sensitive content control tool and two of the weekend's new releases aren't available on HBO Max.

  • Fight for control threatens to destabilize and fragment the internet

    International power plays are a threat to a stable, open internet. erhui1979/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty ImagesYou try to use your credit card, but it doesn’t work. In fact, no one’s credit card works. You try to go to some news sites to find out why, but you can’t access any of those, either. Neither can anyone else. Panic-buying ensues. People empty ATMs of cash. This kind of catastrophic pan-internet meltdown is more likely than most people realize. I direct the Internet Atlas Project at