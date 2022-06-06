U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,119.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,892.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,597.75
    -7.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.72
    +0.22 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2523
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1140
    +0.2130 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,318.95
    +1,373.07 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.06
    -0.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Pioneer Announces Escrow Release

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.
·1 min read
Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.
Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”) announces accelerated releases of its common shares from escrow, with respect to escrow agreements (collectively, the “Escrow Agreements”) entered into by the Company with respect to its previous listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the filing of a prospectus in 2019, when the Company was known as “Haro Metals Corp.”

As the Company’s common shares are now listed for trading on the Aequitas Neo Exchange, the release schedule will be modified under the Escrow Agreements to match that of an “established issuer” release schedule. As such, 4,724,445 common shares will be released from escrow imminently, with the remaining 3,358,125 common shares to be released from escrow on October 12, 2022.

The Company’s directors take full responsibility for this announcement.

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer is technology incubator creating a full Web3 ecosystem focusing on NFT, NFT Gaming, DAO and tokenized communities. Pioneer’s experienced management team leverages its global network and expertise to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the space.

Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

Darcy Taylor

CEO & Director

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)        
Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro        +44 7876 888 011

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding the payment of consideration regarding the Crowdform acquisition described above. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) To Breakeven Soon

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapW

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Went Wild Today

    Investors in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are doing the wave Monday afternoon as shares of the cybersecurity expert surge 5.2% in afternoon trading, 2:20 p.m. ET. This morning, investment megabank Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to "overweight" (a compliment on Wall Street that means the stock is predicted to do better than its market) and raised their price target to $215 per share, as StreetInsider.com reports. Morgan Stanley praised CrowdStrike as the "leading cybersecurity franchise" in a growing market with "durable" demand for cybersecurity.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo Shares Surged Higher Today

    Good news on the regulatory front with regard to other Chinese companies lifted these e-commerce stocks.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Kinder Morgan Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) pays a big-time dividend that yields over 5.5%. That makes it attractive to investors seeking an above-average passive income stream. However, before investors go out and buy shares of Kinder Morgan, they should know the arguments for and against an investment.

  • Northrop Grumman Testing B-21 Raider As NOC Stock Enters New Buy Zone

    As Lockheed and Raytheon test resistance, Northrop Grumman tests its new B-21 bomber and NOC stock flies into buy zone.

  • Recession fears ‘are way overblown’: Market strategist

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Simplify ETF CEO Paul Kim join Yahoo Finance Live to examine market volatility ahead of economic data, inflation, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, and the effect of rising oil prices.

  • Shopify Faces Off Against Calpers, ISS After $125 Billion Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. is asking investors to put their faith in Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke with a proposal to preserve his voting power. That couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Deliv