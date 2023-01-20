U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

Pioneer Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.
·2 min read
Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.
Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a web3 gaming and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on January 19, 2023. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 36,744,977 shares representing 43.84% of Pioneer’s issued and outstanding common shares.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pioneer’s management information circular dated December 12, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Julia Becker

36,743,977 (99.997%)

1,000 (0.003%)

Olivia Edwards

36,740,977 (99.989%)

4,000 (0.011%)

Michael S. Edwards

36,743,977 (99.997%)

1,000 (0.003%)

Mark Rutledge

36,743,977 (99.997%)

1,000 (0.003%)

Darcy Taylor

36,743,977 (99.997%)

1,000 (0.003%)

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at 5; and (2) approved the re-appointment of De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

Setting the number of directors at five

36,744,977 (100%)

Nil (0%)

Nil (0%)

Appointing De Visser Grey LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company’s auditors

36,744,977 (100%)

Nil (0%)

Nil (0%)

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer (NEO:JPEG, AQSE: PNER) is a leading web3 gaming and infrastructure company using its proprietary suite of technology, MetaKit, to build and convert games and applications for the blockchain. Pioneer has built a complete web3 gaming ecosystem which includes content and game development; infrastructure and web2 conversion; and distribution and global publishing. Through strategic distribution partnerships, Pioneer will continue to focus on launching successful play to earn (P2E) games to mass markets globally, and drive user engagement and adoption and therefore meaningful revenue generation.

Web3 gaming is at the forefront of a new wave of technology and there is significant opportunity for growth as an early adopter in the industry. Even in its infancy, there is a significant influx of capital, both public and private, and attention on the bourgeoning sector. Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

“Darcy Taylor”

CEO & Director
ir@p10neer.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Brian Stockbridge +44 7876 888 011

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.


