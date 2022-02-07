U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • EAGRF
  • PNER.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: PNER, AQSE: PNER) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim MacCallum as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company.

Jim has more than 20 years of international financial and operational executive experience with multinational public companies and Big 4 accounting firms. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and financial reporting experience and has worked in Canada, the US and Europe.

Jim currently serves as the CFO of East Side Games Group (TSX:EAGR) and previously had senior finance roles with Westport Fuel Systems, Absolute Software and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Jim articled with KPMG in Vancouver and is a CPA, CA in addition to being a CFA charter holder. Jim holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Andrew Stewart has resigned as the Company’s CFO and the Board and Management would like to thank him for his dedication and support over the last few years.

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer is a technology incubator creating a full Web3 ecosystem focusing on NFT, NFT Gaming, DAO and tokenized communities. Pioneer’s experienced management team leverages its global network and expertise to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the space.

Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

Mike Edwards

CEO & Director

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro

+44 7876 888 011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


