U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.01
    +3.69 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,890.10
    -97.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,176.02
    +18.29 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.43
    -4.41 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.12
    -0.71 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.30
    +13.30 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5780
    -0.0130 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2437
    +0.0059 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0600
    -0.3640 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,296.49
    +832.85 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.93
    +15.19 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,905.25
    +25.74 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.83
    +144.05 (+0.51%)
     

Pioneer Credit talks tailored solutions to end debt stress

News Direct
·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Pioneer Credit Ltd

Pioneer Credit Ltd (ASX:PNC) managing director Keith John sits down with Proactive’s Elisha Newell to introduce the company’s business model and its mission to alleviate consumer debt stress. Pioneer works with leading banks and utility providers to acquire portfolios of customers experiencing financial difficulty. In light of prevailing interest rate hikes, John explains how retail customers can manage their debt and outlines what Pioneer hopes to achieve in the months ahead.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pioneer-credit-talks-tailored-solutions-to-end-debt-stress-156549228