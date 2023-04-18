Pioneer Credit talks tailored solutions to end debt stress
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Pioneer Credit Ltd
Pioneer Credit Ltd (ASX:PNC) managing director Keith John sits down with Proactive’s Elisha Newell to introduce the company’s business model and its mission to alleviate consumer debt stress. Pioneer works with leading banks and utility providers to acquire portfolios of customers experiencing financial difficulty. In light of prevailing interest rate hikes, John explains how retail customers can manage their debt and outlines what Pioneer hopes to achieve in the months ahead.
