Pioneer Graduates to the NEO Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: PNER, AQSE: PNER, NEO: JPEG) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list the common shares of the Company on the Neo Exchange Inc. (“NEO”). Trading is expected to commence at market open on Monday, March 14, 2022 under the ticker symbol “JPEG”.



Mike Edwards, CEO of Pioneer commented, “Listing on the NEO is a significant accomplishment for the Company as we build out our comprehensive Web3 ecosystem. The NEO is a senior marketplace that focuses on innovative and disruptive technologies and the best fit for Pioneer as our business continues to grow. We believe that the listing will increase liquidity, visibility and exposure for our investors, and we remain committed to driving meaningful, long term shareholder value.”

In connection with the migration, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective March 11, 2022 after the close of markets. The graduation will not impact current investors’ ability to trade shares of Pioneer, nor the listing of Pioneer’s shares on the Aquis Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom.

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer is a technology incubator creating a full Web3 ecosystem focusing on NFT, NFT Gaming, DAO and tokenized communities. Pioneer’s experienced management team leverages its global network and expertise to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the space.

Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

About the NEO Exchange

The Neo Exchange Inc. is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

