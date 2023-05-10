Pioneer Launches Latest 9" Large Screen Multimedia AV Receiver

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Corporation Ltd, a leader in aftermarket mobile electronics, adds to its extensive line-up of in-dash audio/video receivers, often described as display audio products: the DMH-AF555BT, featuring an advanced 9-inch large screen display and smartphone compatibility via Bluetooth® and WebLink®.

Product page: https://sg.pioneercarentertainment.com/product/a_series/DMH-AF555BT

Pioneer New 9 Inch Multimedia AV Receiver - DMH-AF555BT

Main Features

1) Wireless and wired smartphone connectivity

The DMH-AF555BT features connectivity specifically designed to support a connection between the driver's or passenger's smartphone and the receiver.

Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity – Built-in Bluetooth wireless connectivity provides convenient hands-free calling and music streaming with compatible Bluetooth enabled devices. Users can pre-register up to 1 smartphone, enabling hands-free calling and/or music to be streamed from any previously paired phone, eliminating the need to pair and unpair devices.

WebLink – WebLink enables a compatible smartphone with the WebLink Host app installed1 to display and control compatible third-party applications from the in-dash receiver touchscreen2. WebLink compatible apps provide services such as turn-by-turn navigation (i.e. Waze®), point of interest information and reviews, restaurant reservations, music entertainment, and more3. WebLink enables the DMH-AF555BT to deliver a modern infotainment system.

Pioneer DMH-AF555BT - WebLink Infortainment System

Click here for details of "WebLink" https://helloweblink.com/

2) 9-inch large floating type to suit most vehicles

DMH-AF555BT - WSVGA Display

The DMH-AF555BT combines a universal 2-DIN size chassis with a large 9-inch display installed as a floating type. This secures the display just in front and ahead of the radio location, giving the appearance that the display is "floating" in front of the dash.4 The mounting design offers horizontal, vertical and tilt adjustability to ensure the best fit and usability in the vehicle's dash.

3) Enhanced audio capabilities

The DMH-AF555BT features audio enhancements including the 13-band graphic equalizer, which allows finetuning of output across the audible frequency spectrum, and Pioneer's MOSFET50 amplifier section, which delivers up to 50 Watts x 4 channels of clean, powerful amplification.

DMH-AF555BT Sound Tuning Features - 13 Band Equalizer

4) Other connectivity characteristics

The DMH-AF555BT also features the following input/output capabilities:

Rear USB 2.0 port for smartphone connectivity (1.5A maximum current capability), audio playback of MSC/MTP devices, and software updates

Rear AV input

Rear camera input with compatible with many original equipment (OE) rear-view cameras (aftermarket adaptor required, sold separately) and most aftermarket universal rear-view cameras, including Pioneer's rear-view camera (sold separately) 5

Rear seat entertainment monitor video output terminal (RCA) 6

RCA preamplifier outputs (front/rear/subwoofer)

Pioneer DMH-AF555BT Rear Camera Support

Availability

DMH-AF555BT will be available at Pioneer's Authorized Dealers from April 2023. As actual product availability varies by country, please contact your local Pioneer office for more information.

1 The compatible smartphone must be connected to the DMH-AF555BT via USB and Bluetooth simultaneously to enable full WebLink functionality. 2 Certain apps may restrict some functions, such as video and music playback. 3 Smartphone apps available within WebLink are provided by third parties and are subject to change or discontinuation without notice. 4 Ensure that the monitor does not obstruct the driver's clear view of the road, impair the performance of any of the vehicle's operating system or safety features including airbags, indicators (lights) and hazard lamp buttons, or impair the driver's ability to safely operate the vehicle. 5 Rear visibility systems (backup cameras) are required under federal regulations in certain new vehicles according to a phase-in schedule that began on May 1, 2016. Owners of vehicles equipped with compliant rear visibility systems should not install or use this product in a way that alters or disables that system's compliance with applicable regulations. If you are unsure whether your vehicle has a rear visibility system subject to these regulations, please contact the vehicle manufacturer or dealer. 6 Not all sources can be output to the rear video output.

Pioneer and the Pioneer logo are registered trademarks of Pioneer Corporation. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by PIONEER CORPORATION is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. iPod is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. WebLink® is a registered trademarks of Abalta Technologies, Inc. WebLink® Cast is a trademark of Abalta Technologies, Inc. Yelp, Yelp logo and related marks are registered trademarks for Yelp. Waze® is a registered trademark of Google LLC. All other brand, product names, or logos may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Main Specifications

USB USB Standard USB1.1、USB2.0 Full Speed、USB2.0 High Speed Maximum supply current 1.5 A USB Class MSC（Mass Storage Class） File System FAT16、FAT32、NTFS MP3 Decoding Format MPEG-1 & MPEG-2 & MPEG-2.5 AUDIO LAYER-3 WMA Decoding Format Ver 7, 8, 9, 9.1, 9.2 (2ch audio) AAC Decoding Format MPEG-4 AAC (Only those encoded with iTunes Ver.12.5 or earlier) WAV Signal Format Linear-PCM FLAC Decoding Format Ver1.3.0 (Free Lossless Audio Codec) JPEG Decoding Format MSC mode only, MAX：7,680 (H) × 8,192 (W)、 MIN：32 (H) × 32 (W) （jpeg、jpg、jpe） PNG Decoding Format MSC mode only, MAX：576 (H) × 720 (W)、 MIN：32 (H) × 32 (W) BMP Decoding Format MSC mode only, MAX：936 (H) × 1,920 (W)、 MIN：32 (H) × 32 (W) H.264 Decoding Format Base Line Profile、Main Profile、High Profile H.263 Decoding Format Base Line Profile 0/3 VC-1 Video Decoding Format Simple Profile、Main Profile、Advanced Profile MPEG4 Decoding Format Simple Profile、Advanced Simple Profile MPEG2 Decoding Format Main Profile Amplifier and common parts Monitor screen 9-inch large-screen WSVGA AV Input Rear: φ3.5 mini ×1 system USB input Rear:×1 system Back camera input 1 system Audio Output (RCA) 1 system × front, 1 system × rear, 1 system × subwoofer Maximum power output 50 W×4 ch Mounting dimension 178 (W) mm × 100 (H) mm × 110 (D) mm Weight BODY： 1.1 kg, MONITOR： 0.8 kg

About Pioneer Corporation

Pioneer Corporation is a global industry leader in designing and developing audio and visual equipment since the 1930s. Founded by Nozomu Matsumoto, Pioneer Corporation is responsible for producing many of the world's first products, ushering in a new era of cutting-edge technology. Dedicated to "Move the Heart and Touch the Soul", Pioneer Corporation continues to change the face of entertainment solutions with next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. Pioneer Electronics Asiacentre Pte Ltd is the regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992 supplying car entertainment solutions and providing support to major car manufacturers and automotive aftermarkets in the Southeast Asia region.

Website: https://global.pioneer/en/ // https://sg.pioneercarentertainment.com/

