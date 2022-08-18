U.S. markets closed

Pioneer Management Consulting Ranks No. 2198 on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

·3 min read

7,000,000 organizations applied. 5,000 make the list. Leaving Pioneer in the top .01% of fastest- growing private American companies.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Pioneer Management Consulting is No. 2198 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Inc. 5000 honorees have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid challenging market conditions.

Brian Westerhaus, Partner and Founder expresses his respect for other honorees:

"We have tremendous respect for every company on this list, especially our fellow entrepreneurs and small businesses owners. From our company to yours—thank you—for having the courage and grit it takes to start businesses, create jobs, fuel the economy, and serve in more important and innovative ways than imaginable. We are proud to be on this list with you."

Pioneer has achieved a 269% compounded annual growth rate and overcome market challenges by:

  • Approaching every decision it makes through the lens of its core values; humble, hungry and connected

  • Creating new ways for employees to stay connected to the organization, their colleagues and clients, resulting in a 99% employee engagement score

  • Focusing on complete client satisfaction—so much so, that it only incents consultants to do good work, resulting in a 97% client satisfaction score

  • Introducing a national organizational design and opening a second office in Denver, CO, in 2022.

Molly Koenen, Partner and Co-Owner expresses her gratitude:

"To our clients, thank you for trusting us. We don't take that responsibility lightly. 
Know our growth objectives remain the same:

(1) To get to 75 of the most elite consultants in each market,
(2) So we can continue to serve in guaranteed ways,
(3) To accumulate the capital we need to invest in the communities we care about most.

Most importantly, a huge thank you to team Pioneer.
There can't be a more talented, passionate, and funny team on the planet. We're so grateful."

Pioneer was founded in 2009 in Minneapolis to create local jobs in service to the companies we admire– a consulting experience that is strikingly better for all. Its core values: humble, hungry, and connected, serve as the lens through which all its decisions are filtered.

Pioneer serves some of the world's most reputable organizations nationally, that have complex transformation projects planned or underway through each of its four disciplines:

  • Strategy

  • Execution

  • Organizational Change

  • Data Analytics

Pioneer continues to experience rapid growth with 60 employees in Minnesota and Colorado, and has received other recognition including Star Tribune's Top 200 Workplaces and a MN Fast 50 awardee.

Media Contact
Rachele Hepburn
Director of Marketing
Email: rachele.hepburn@thepioneerteam.com 
Cell: 612-708-3028

More About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Pioneer Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pioneer Management Consulting)
Pioneer Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pioneer Management Consulting)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneer-management-consulting-ranks-no-2198-on-inc-5000-fastest-growing-private-companies-list-301608875.html

SOURCE Pioneer Management Consulting

