Pioneer Power to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FORT LEE, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer," "Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Pioneer's 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating should call 1-800-289-0438 if calling within the United States or 1-323-794-2423 if calling internationally. When asked, please reference confirmation code 9557363.

A replay will be available until April 7, 2022 which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 9557363 to access the replay.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1535963&tp_key=d48566f994 .

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneer-power-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-financial-results-conference-call-on-thursday-march-31-2022-at-430-pm-et-301503783.html

SOURCE Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.