Pioneer in School-Based Behavioral Health Adds Two Seasoned Public Education Leaders to Growing Team

Former Sausalito Marin City Superintendent Will McCoy and award-winning principal and educator Jackson Self join Invo Healthcare as district demand for behavioral health services continues to surge

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invo Healthcare, the country's largest and most respected provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), behavioral health, and related therapy services, today announced the appointment of two experienced education leaders to its senior team as a growing number of districts have turned to Invo for support in addressing pressing challenges on student behavioral and mental health.

Will McCoy will serve as Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development and Jackson Self will serve as Senior Director of Strategic Partnership Development.

"From bullying to truancy to anxiety, educators are grappling with how to effectively address student behavior and mental health issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Invo Healthcare President and CEO Matt Stringer. "Will and Jackson bring both experience and a commitment to helping school and district leaders address their most urgent issues. They bring over two decades of public education experience to us in a moment where we are faced with rising demand for support from schools, students, and families."

McCoy previously served as the superintendent in Sausalito Marin City School District and Red Bluff Union Elementary School District. Named one of the top 100 Superintendents in the U.S., McCoy was recognized by the White House as a "Champion for Change" for his work in ensuring equity for all students throughout California. McCoy also served as CEO of the nonprofit, No Bully, which works to eradicate bullying in schools worldwide.

"As a former teacher and superintendent, I know the challenges in getting students the behavioral services they need to thrive in the classroom and life; students' needs have never been greater," said McCoy. "I am excited to have this opportunity to help schools and districts tap the vast resources and expertise developed by the Invo team."

McCoy is joined by Jackson Self, a former teacher and principal who brings in-depth classroom experience to Invo partners. A seasoned education executive, Self is an executive board member and Charter Director for the Florida League of Middle Schools. He is also an active member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, International Literacy Association, Association for Middle Level Education.

"This role represents the perfect opportunity for me to help schools meet this moment of need for students,'' said Self. "I look forward to working with educators to ensure their students receive the specialized support they require now more than ever."

About Invo Healthcare

Invo Healthcare is the national leading provider of community and school-based behavioral health services for children nationwide. Operating in 27 states, Invo serves more than 70,000 children annually in the areas of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), behavioral and mental health services, speech and language, occupational therapy, physical therapy, social work, psychology and other services. Invo is headquartered in Doylestown, PA with additional corporate campuses in Tampa, FL and Northbrook, IL. With more than 2,500 highly credentialed and trained clinicians across the country, Invo passionately drives superior outcomes with its proprietary programs. For more information, visit www.invocompanies.com

