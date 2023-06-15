Pioneering electric plane shelved as batteries only last a few hundred flights

Tecnam-RR-P-Volt-Wideroe - Tecnam

A pioneering electric plane developer has shelved development of its new craft after discovering that its batteries will only last a few hundred flights before they need to be replaced.

Italy’s Tecnam said it will stop making the P-volt aircraft since it cannot now hit a target of delivering the plane by 2026.

The speed at which the batteries would lose charge would erode the nine-passenger craft’s value, ruining its commercial prospects, it added.

The company will now wait for battery capacity and weight improvements which will allow the propeller-driven plane to be developed successfully at a later date.

“Tecnam’s focus has been to provide operators with the ability to fly an all-electric passenger aircraft profitably, efficiently and sustainably in terms of operating costs, emissions, performance, turnaround and time to market,” it said.

“At present, Tecnam believes that these can only be achieved by extremely aggressive speculation on uncertain technology developments.”

Tecnam said its main challenge was the energy density of the batteries available today, which are relatively too heavy for the amount of power they can store.

The problem was amplified by a demand for quick charging to ensure the craft were not grounded for extended periods.

Repeated quick charging can kill a battery’s capacity. Whereas cars’ cells can be preserved by only charging to 85pc, and doing so slowly overnight, undercharging would make the energy density of a plane’s power source even worse.

With slow charging and undercharging, the capacity of the batteries in the P-volt would be below 170 watt-hours per kilogramme, Tecnam said.

Even under these circumstances, the cells would only last a few hundred flights on a given route, making planning difficult for commercial buyers, and “would drive operators to replace the entire storage unit, with a dramatic increase in direct operating costs”.

By comparison, jet fuel has an energy density of 12,000 watt-hours per kilogram.

Research by scientists at Carnegie Mellon University published in 2020 suggested that regional aircraft would need an energy density of 500 Wh/kg for a range equal to just a quarter of that of combustion-powered craft.

Fabio Russo, Tecnam’s Chief R&D Officer said: “It has always been our culture to commit to achievable goals with customers and operators, and we intend to keep that promise.

“We hope that new technologies will make businesses viable sooner rather than later, and we have real confidence in our partners’ ability to bring highly valuable products to the zero-emission powertrain and energy storage arena.”

