U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,681.50
    +12.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,742.00
    +97.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,112.75
    +30.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.90
    +11.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.52
    +0.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    +1.62 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6480
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,764.89
    -2,044.55 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.13
    -70.01 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.86 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Pioneering New EVs Lead Hyundai Motor Group's Record Number of Global Awards in 2021

Hyundai Motor Group brands secure a multitude of top industry accolades, confirming the Group's leadership in the move to sustainable mobility

New game-changing electric models Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 achieve numerous 'Car of the Year' award wins and 2022 shortlistings

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group's strategic commitment to electrifying its product range has resulted in a record number of awards and accolades from experts at opinion-leading international media titles in 2021.

New game-changing electric models achieve numerous &#x002018;Car of the Year&#x002019; award wins and 2022 shortlistings
New game-changing electric models achieve numerous ‘Car of the Year’ award wins and 2022 shortlistings

Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division, commented, "I am immensely proud of the achievements of the Hyundai Motor Group in 2021. It has been a challenging year in various ways, but our enthusiasm and commitment to provide excellent products for our customers has paid off, and every single one of these awards will drive us even stronger to exceed our customers' expectations. We have made significant advances in R&D over recent years, and our award-winning electrified products are the physical embodiment of that expertise, strategy and investment."

New game-changing electric models achieve numerous &#x002018;Car of the Year&#x002019; award wins and 2022 shortlistings
New game-changing electric models achieve numerous ‘Car of the Year’ award wins and 2022 shortlistings

Hyundai Motor began 2021 with a win for Elantra at the North American Car of the Year awards. Recognition from one of the UK's biggest car magazines, Auto Express, soon followed: readers voted the Hyundai Kona the UK's 'Best Car to Own' in the Driver Power survey, and the New Car Awards saw Hyundai dominate in six categories, including 'Car of the Year' for the IONIQ 5.

New game-changing electric models achieve numerous &#x002018;Car of the Year&#x002019; award wins and 2022 shortlistings
New game-changing electric models achieve numerous ‘Car of the Year’ award wins and 2022 shortlistings

Top honors were not exclusively reserved for Hyundai Motor's electrified models – the i20 N was named overall 'Car of the Year' at the BBC Top Gear annual awards.

In addition, Kia was recognized at the BBC Top Gear awards, with the EV6 named 'Crossover of the Year'.

HMG is now one of the most-rewarded automotive groups by nonprofit organization Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. HMG has 28 IIHS award-winning vehicles between its brands, with 12 coming from Hyundai, 10 from Kia and six from Genesis.

In the J.D. Power Tech Experience Study, Hyundai secured the position of 'Highest Ranked Mass Market Brand', while the J.D. Power 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study also named Kia as the number one 'Mass-Market Brand'.

Genesis has also picked up several J.D. Power trophies this year, including winner of the 'Midsize Premium Car' for the G80 in the Vehicle Dependability Study.

For more information, visit: worldwide.hyundai.com or www.kianewscenter.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneering-new-evs-lead-hyundai-motor-groups-record-number-of-global-awards-in-2021-301443731.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c1545.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Plans To Boost Mach-E Production?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well. After a prolonged downtrend, Ford stock started kicking things into high gear in 2020.

  • Harley-Davidson CEO says LiveWire spinoff won't cannibalize legacy motorcycle sales

    Harley-Davidson Inc. executives predict sales of its electric LiveWire models will increase from about 400 this year to over 100,000 worldwide by 2026 under a partnership announced Monday — and Harley dealerships and plants in Menomonee Falls and Pennsylvania will be along for the ride.

  • The Station: Intel eyes an IPO for Mobileye and how Elon influenced Autopilot

    One eye-popping item this week was the NYT's investigative piece on Tesla, Elon Musk and his influence on designing the company's Autopilot driver-assistance system. My lingering question, and one that comes up every time Tesla pushes the boundaries of safety, is will this be the time when regulators step in? The company has not yet initiated a voluntary recall, according to internal service documents the company distributed in late November, CNBC reported.

  • Rivian's first electric pickup truck, the $67,500 R1T, is MotorTrend's Truck of the Year

    Rivian started selling its debut electric pickup truck in September, beating giants like Tesla, Ford, and GM to the punch.

  • 2023 Honda Civic Type R struts its stuff on the Suzuka Circuit

    Honda released a batch of images that show the next-generation Civic Type R testing on the Suzuka Circuit. It will go on sale in 2022 as a 2023 model.

  • Where Will Rivian Be in 5 Years?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) got loads of attention and interest after its recent IPO. The newly listed company has left the likes of Ford, General Motors, and Tesla behind in launching an all-electric pickup truck. It has also got more than 55,000 pre-orders for its pickup truck and SUV. Rivian plans to focus on the pickup truck, SUV, and commercial van market segments in the near term.

  • Rivian nabs a coveted MotorTrend award for its debut EV pickup, putting pressure on Tesla

    MotorTrend names the R1T "2022 Truck of the Year" in a near-sweep for EVs this awards season.

  • Rivian’s R1T Named Truck of the Year. The Stock Is Up.

    MotorTrend named the Lucid Air as car of the year last month. The Genesis GV70 won as SUV of the year in October.

  • Harley Surges on SPAC Deal to List Electric-Bike Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. jumped the most in 13 months after the company said it would list its electric-motorcycle unit publicly through a merger with a blank-check company, capping off a busy year for reverse mergers in the electric-vehicle industry.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Mi

  • Best new cars under $30,000

    We provide a little bit of something for everyone with a budget of $30,000 or less. Here are our recommendations.

  • Harley to take EV motorcycle unit public via SPAC

    Harley-Davidson wants to capitalize on Wall Street's new love affair with electric vehicles and so it is spinning-off its electric motorcycle unit LiveWire. The iconic motorcycle company announced Monday that LiveWire will start trading on the stock market via a SPAC merger or deal with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges. The SPAC deal values LiveWire at $1.7 billion. LiveWire was Harley-Davidson's attempt to win over younger customers and re-energize sales, as its key buyer - baby-boomers- age out of their interest in motorcycle riding as a recreational activity.LiveWire, in an investor presentation, projected it will see sales of 100,961 electric bikes by 2026.By going public, LiveWire will be the first pure-play electric motorcycle company to trade on the stock market. EVs are the hot trade right now as the push for green vehicles goes mainstream. Tesla's market value shot up this year, ​solidifying the company as the world's most valuable automaker by far...and last month, Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian shot past $100 billion in valuation in its market debut, surpassing Ford and General Motors, even though Rivian sells far fewer cars than Detroit's Big Two. LiveWire will trade on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol L-V-W. Shares of Harley-Davidson surged 11 percent in mid-day trading.

  • The Legend Of The Chevy Chevelle

    The Chevelle is a very popular model within the American automotive world due to its crazy history and iconic Chevy styling.

  • Harris rolls out plan for electric vehicle charging network

    The White House and Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out a plan on Monday for building out an electric vehicle charging network.A fact sheet the White House released on the plan relies heavily on the bipartisan infrastructure law and existing actions it has taken, but there are some new announcements as well. Those include the creation of a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation between the Energy and Transportation departments, which will...

  • Junkyard Gem: 1988 Dodge Aries LE Sedan

    A 1988 Dodge Aries LE four-door sedan, one of the last of the true Chrysler K-Cars, photographed in a wrecking yard near Denver, Colorado.

  • Tested: 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV Sparks Interest but Comes Up Short

    An intriguing interior and Mazda's wonderful driving character aren't enough in a market that expects more performance and range from electric vehicles.

  • Want a faster car? Just download more horsepower

    It's not cheap, but if you're willing to drop an additional four figures into your car, Polestar lets you download another 67 horsepower.

  • Toyota's key-fob remote-start function will require a subscription fee

    Toyota's remote start system will require a subscription to operate, even for the functionality built into the key fob.

  • Ford Predator V8 crate motor gets price increase to $27,295

    Ford's Predator V8 crate motor gets a price increase, though the control pack still isn't available.

  • Here's Another Look At the Next Honda Civic Type R

    Honda's line-topping Civic is testing at the Suzuka circuit, still looks like it did in camouflage a few months ago.

  • Low-Mileage Modern Ferrari Masterpiece Heads To The Auction Block

    You could be the new owner of this insane modern piece of Italian automotive artwork.