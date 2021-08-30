U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,431.50
    +5.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.90
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.80
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7370
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,622.09
    -928.86 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,220.51
    +52.61 (+4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.72
    +91.58 (+0.33%)
     

Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridging the USD 500 billion Real Estate Funding Gap via USD 19 billion and growing Decentralised Finance pool.

LandOrc Ecosystem. Connecting real estate players through Blockchain technology.
LandOrc Ecosystem. Connecting real estate players through Blockchain technology.

LandOrc is pioneering a new way of collateral based lending for the real estate industry. Specially focusing on high base lending rate markets with annual property development spends in the region of USD 500 billion. Property developers in the markets are seeking lower cost of capital to improve their profitability.

Sample of the base lending rates across key regions and some of the countries are below :

Key Region

Sample Country

Base Lending Rate

Latin America

Argentina

67%


Brazil

37%

Africa

Congo

27%


Angola

19%

Eastern Europe

Uzbekistan

24%


Ukraine

20%

Asia

Iran

18%


Mongolia

17%

Source : World Bank

On the other end, growth of the decentralised finance products have been based primarily on virtual assets. Availability of real world assets like land, provided as a collateral against lending, provides a greater level of reassurance to the crypto investors operating on decentralised finance. This land collateral is in the form of NFT (Non Fungible Token) with oracles bringing in other physical world data points associated to the land title on-chain.

Thus bringing greater transparency and pace for transactions via blockchain. An analysis of Ethereum wallets show that 99% of wallets are still not involved in speculative financing activity and hence would see value in land collateral based lending.

A number of property developers from high interest markets in Asia and Africa have already lined up their projects for lending along with a collateral thus ensuring there is a flow of potential projects.

LandOrc opened up their platform to early stage investors on the 15th of August for them to understand the business, working of DApps (decentralised applications) and buying LandOrc (LORC) tokens.

LORC tokens are the sole means available for staking or lending on the LandOrc platform. They are available for purchase on the platform itself and decentralised exchanges like Uniswap. Thus offering investors multiple opportunities to participate in the LandOrc platform.

With all its smart contracts listed on Etherscan and security checked by Entersoft, an Australia based IT and Blockchain security expert.

The entire DApps from NFT creation to token staking is available for viewing for the community to better understand the process.

The launch has been very well received by the investors, these pioneers have already bought the entire seed round. Like the early days of Bitcoin these pioneer investors have received the first block of LORC tokens.

The pioneer investors are looking forward to the future growth of the LandOrc and are enjoying some of the bonus benefits available for pioneers.

To know more details, please visit www.landorc.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneering-real-estate-lending-platform-landorc-gets-its-pioneer-investors-301362800.html

SOURCE LandOrc

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

    Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters. One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 5 ways to become a millionaire — starting with $10

    Your journey to seven figures starts here.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The Housing Market Isn’t a Bubble Yet. These Stocks Could Keep Climbing.

    As sharp as the rise in home prices has been, they have a way to go before reaching the level of the 2007 housing bubble. That means the rally in housing stocks still has legs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Astra Space's First Commercial Launch Attempt Fails After Rocket Hovers Sideways

    Astra Space's rocket failed to get into orbit Saturday in what was supposed to be its first commercial launch.

  • Peloton Stock Dips: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

    It depends on how you view the company's recent price cut to its original Peloton bike. Here's what management has to say about the move.