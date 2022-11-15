U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Pioneering Tech Authority to Address INVENTURE$ 2023 Conference

Alberta Innovates
·2 min read
Alberta Innovates
Alberta Innovates

The Metaverse and how it will revolutionize everything

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthew Ball, an international expert on the metaverse will be a featured keynote at INVENTURE$ 2023 in Calgary, May 31-June 2. He will take center stage on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The metaverse is the key battleground in Big Tech, most notably with Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Facebook would transform into a “metaverse company” and would henceforth be named Meta. Jensen Huang, founder of Nvidia, also one of the ten largest public companies in the world by market capitalization, believes the metaverse economy will ultimately exceed that of the real world. Tim Sweeney of Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, has warned that “if one central company gains control of [the metaverse], they will become more powerful than any government and can be God-on-earth.”

Mathew Ball will cover the definition of the metaverse, explaining how it will be realized. He will reveal what it will mean for the automotive, healthcare, education industries, among many others—even sex work. Ball will address. the governance and philosophies of the metaverse, the various battles and wars that will be fought over it, and how independent users, developers, and voters can shape its development.

Ball is the Managing Partner of EpyllionCo, which operates an early-stage venture fund, as well as a corporate and venture advisory arm. He is a Venture Partner at the famed gaming investment fund Makers Fund, Industry Advisor to private equity giant KKR, and a co-founder of Ball Metaverse Research Partners, which creates and maintains the index behind the world’s first Metaverse ETF, the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, which can be found on the New York Stock Exchange (Ticker: $METV). Ball is also a contributor to The Economist, a producer behind Genvid Technologies’ Rival Peak, a more than three month-long interactive video event that was played by millions and is an advisor to start-ups such as Dapper Labs, The Athletic, and more.

“The metaverse is the next frontier for life in the twenty first century. Understanding how we can navigate this virtual world will create tremendous opportunity,” says Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease.” Matthew Ball brings incredible depth to the metaverse conversation and I can’t wait to hear what he presents at INVENTURE$.”

INVENTURE$ is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, INVENTURE$ is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Tickets are available for $899 at https://inventurescanada.com/


CONTACT: Media Contact: Dwayne Brunner, Senior Manager, Media & Strategic Community Relations Alberta Innovates Email: Dwayne.Brunner@albertainnovates.ca Cell: 587.572.4091


