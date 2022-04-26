U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,252.96
    -43.16 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,759.73
    -289.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,791.58
    -213.27 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.08
    -18.13 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.71
    +1.17 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.60
    +15.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7450
    -0.0810 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2681
    -0.0064 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0800
    -1.0590 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,984.68
    +1,026.11 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.46
    -11.42 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,432.98
    +52.44 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

PIPA and Mars, Incorporated accelerate science discovery in food and health using Artificial Intelligence

·5 min read

DAVIS, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PIPA LLC announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Mars, Incorporated to accelerate the discovery of new, plant-based ingredients. PIPA's Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, LEAP™, will leverage biomedical databases and innovation pipelines to provide Mars with unique capabilities for designing new products to address growing consumer demand for health benefits from foods, beverages and dietary supplements. PIPA is an Artificial Intelligence company dedicated to accelerating scientific discovery in the service of innovation and commercialization of products and services at the interface of food, nutrition and health.

LEAP&#x002122; combines state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and bioinformatics to integrate biomedical databases, scientific publications, clinical trial and omics datasets to highlight associations among molecular and food-related entities with microbes and diseases. This helps predict connections that can accelerate new product development.
LEAP™ combines state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and bioinformatics to integrate biomedical databases, scientific publications, clinical trial and omics datasets to highlight associations among molecular and food-related entities with microbes and diseases. This helps predict connections that can accelerate new product development.

By joining forces with Mars, we are placing Artificial Intelligence at the center of food, nutrition, and health.

Mars Associates will have the opportunity to use LEAP™, thereby accelerating discovery compared with traditional ingredient-identification methods of randomized, high-throughput screening. LEAP™ combines state-of-the-art AI and bioinformatics to integrate biomedical databases, scientific publications, clinical trial and omics datasets to highlight associations among molecular and food-related entities with microbes and diseases. This helps predict connections that can accelerate new product development.

The new agreement comes after the completion of several AI-driven R&D engagements in human and pet health, including a demonstration that disease risk can be predicted from veterinary health data. Through this discovery work PIPA created a model that helped Mars to develop the RENALTECH® diagnostic tool that predicts kidney disease in cats.

The agreement also reflects Mars' and PIPA's shared efforts to promote the health and wellbeing of people and pets through better health and nutrition. Both companies believe that use of AI could accelerate development of new products that deliver health benefits.

Nici Bush, VP, Innovation, Science and Technology at Mars said: "PIPA is an important and valuable research collaborator for Mars. Their science and technology strengths will translate into business impact, opening doors for Mars and the wider food industry."

Dr. Abigail Stevenson, Vice President of the Mars Advanced Research Institute (MARI), which connects Mars with emerging science and technology, said: "PIPA's capabilities are accelerating the development of MARI initiatives to help spark new discoveries that could lead to new products and services where Mars can improve the lives of people and their pets. We're excited to work with them to explore new opportunities that can enhance nutrition and benefit health."

PIPA and MARI will roll out LEAP™ to science, technology and innovation teams at Mars over the next two years. Mr. George Nikolaou, VP of Product at PIPA, said: "By joining forces with Mars, we are placing AI at the center of food, nutrition, and health. We are bringing to fruition new methods for science discovery that mean business teams empowered by AI can unlock novel, high-quality insights faster and more cost-effectively than previously imagined."

Dr. Ilias Tagkopoulos, founder of PIPA and director of the USDA AI Institute of Next Generation Food Systems (AIFS) at University of California, Davis, commented on the role that AI has to play in Food and Health: "The next decade we will witness a paradigm shift in the way we understand food, its effect to our health and well-being. The trifecta of mapping the molecular atlas of food, leveraging state-of-the-art computational methods that learn from data and nurturing a vibrant ecosystem that translates discoveries to practice, creates the perfect storm for an unprecedented disruption and brings us one step closer to the Hippocratic "let food be thy medicine"."

About PIPA
PIPA is an AI company on a mission to radically accelerate innovation at the interface of food, nutrition, and health by combining advanced data analytics, bioinformatics and AI. LEAP™, PIPA's flagship AI platform enables the discovery of bioactive compounds, ingredients, and formulation to inform the next generation of foods, beverages, and dietary supplements aiming to address rapidly growing consumer interest in health and performance in this multi-trillion USD global sector.

Established in 2015 in Davis, California, PIPA has teamed up with CPG and biotech clients on more than 50 AI-driven engagements spanning nutrition, life sciences, agriculture, food science, and business operations. PIPA combines the deep technology expertise of its data scientists, bioinformaticians, and engineers with state-of-the-art AI, and a scalable infrastructure to guide decision-making and deliver breakthrough innovation opportunities. Learn more about our history, products, and pipeline at pipacorp.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.

About Mars, Incorporated
For more than a century, Mars Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA® and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

About MARI
The Mars Advanced Research Institute (MARI) connects emerging science and technology in the fields of sustainability, health and wellness, and computational science to spark discoveries, seeking new and exciting technological and scientific discoveries.

Together with external collaborators, MARI nurtures innovations that deliver strategic and financial value to Mars and the planet in furtherance of Mars' mission to deliver the world we want tomorrow, today.

Contact
Polina Hadjipanayiotou
media@pipacorp.com

PIPA
PIPA
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipa-and-mars-incorporated-accelerate-science-discovery-in-food-and-health-using-artificial-intelligence-301532759.html

SOURCE PIPA

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter staff going ‘absolutely insane’ over Musk takeover – live updates

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hi

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to introduce Celso Goncalves, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Let me start by summarizing the key highlights from our Q1 results and I will provide some additional context around our increased outlook for the reminder of the year.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • What Twitter employees are saying about the Musk buyout

    Worry over stock options, the site's political future — and whether or not they will throw up — are on the minds of the company's employees.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson

  • Valero profit surges as refining margin more than doubles

    Valero's quarterly refining margin more than doubled to $3.21 billion from a year earlier. Global fuel demand has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while supply of refined products like diesel and jet fuel have tightened sharply due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Valero, the first major U.S. refiner to post quarterly results, said its total refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.8 million barrels per day in the quarter ended March 31, 390,000 barrels per day higher than a year earlier.

  • Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

    Banco Santander reported a 58% increase in net profits to 2.54 billion euros (£2.1 billion) in the first three months of 2022.