U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.25
    +34.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,762.00
    +237.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,021.75
    +159.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.00
    +15.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.84
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.00
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    +0.0240 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    27.97
    +0.22 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0360
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,969.17
    +1,193.96 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.80
    +59.51 (+7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.19
    +40.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Pipe expands into media and entertainment financing with its acquisition of Purely Capital

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

When Pipe was founded in 2019, its vision was to provide SaaS companies a funding alternative outside of equity or venture debt.

Specifically, the Miami-based fintech’s mission was to give SaaS companies a way to get their revenue upfront, by pairing them with investors on a marketplace that paid a discounted rate for the annual value of those contracts. Pipe describes its buy-side participants as “a vetted group of financial institutions and banks.” The goal of the platform was to offer companies with recurring revenue streams access to capital so they don’t dilute their ownership by accepting external capital or get forced to take out loans.

Over time, its executive team realized that its model could apply to other verticals. So last March, the company announced it was broadening the scope of its platform beyond strictly SaaS companies to “any company with a recurring revenue stream.” At that time, it said that could include D2C subscription companies, ISP, streaming services or telecommunications companies. Even VC fund admin and management were being piped on its platform, for example, according to co-founder and co-CEO Harry Hurst.

Today, Pipe is announcing that it is branching out into another new vertical while at the same time making its first acquisition in picking up London-based Purely Capital, a media and entertainment financing company.

UK-born Hurst said it was during his time spent under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic that he became familiar with the company’s CEO and co-founder Wayne Marc Godfrey.

“We met through one of our investors and have mutual friends,” says Hurst, who was in London, building out Pipe’s new office there. He learned that financing for independent movie production companies was crucial if they wanted to be able to move on to their next projects. Without the deep pockets of major streaming companies such as Amazon, Disney, Hulu and Netflix, these independent companies were often in limbo, waiting three to five years to get their money back and go on to their next projects.

By purchasing Purely Capital, Pipe has now created a new media and entertainment division on its platform, giving independent distributors the opportunity to trade their revenue streams in the same way a SaaS company could.

“There was $220 billion spent on streaming content in 2020, and $250 billion in 2021,” Hurst said. “That’s huge year-over-year growth. And independently produced content versus major film studios makes up over 65% of that spent, meaning it’s the majority of the market. This is a vertical that is incredibly interesting to, and a gigantic opportunity for, us.”

More funding flows into Pipe, as buzzy fintech raises $250M at a $2B valuation

Hurst declined to say how much Pipe paid for the company. Variety reported in March of 2020 that Purely Capital had secured $150 million “from a variety of institutional lenders and banks. At that time, the company had just launched its entertainment fintech receivables platform. In total, the company has originated the purchases of over 250 titles from its customers, representing over $45 million in revenues.

Godfrey has assumed the role of general manager of Pipe’s new division and his team of five will also help run the new division.

Its lean team was something that also appealed to Hurst, who runs his company with the same mentality. Since its inception, Pipe – which describes itself as the “Nasdaq for revenue” – has raised a total of $316 million. Its last raise was a $250 million round that was announced last May, valuing the company at $2 billion. It today has around 80 employees, or “plumbers," as Pipe calls them.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we built this business with very few people relative to our scale,” Hurst said.

Currently, less than 50% of the businesses trading on Pipe's platform are non-SaaS. With this acquisition, that percentage is going to become “even larger,” Hurst said, and likely greater than 50%.

Image Credits: Pipe

In 2021, Pipe issued $1.2 billion of financing to its vendors and got to “just about $1 billion” in trading volume on a run rate basis, according to Hurst. The company launched its platform to the public in 2020.

Pipe's expansion into so many new verticals evolved "very much organically," he said. When the company raised $50 million in a strategic round last March that included investors such as HubSpot, Okta, Slack and Shopify, it was an inflection point for the company.

"That's when we started thinking about this long-term play," Hurst added.

Looking ahead, he believes that Pipe's "capital markets engine" could support "the entire revenue-as-an-asset class" globally," he told TechCrunch. "Eventually, anyone should be able to originate onto our platform."

Pipe’s platform assesses a customer’s key metrics by integrating with its accounting, payment processing and banking systems. It then instantly rates the performance of the business and qualifies them for a trading limit. Trading limits at the time of its last raise ranged from $50,000 for smaller early-stage and bootstrapped companies to over $100 million for late-stage and publicly traded companies, although there is no cap on how large a trading limit can be.

Of course, Pipe is not the only startup out to help SaaS startups with revenue-based financing. Arc came out of stealth in January with $150 million in debt financing and $11 million in seed funding to build what it describes as “a community of premium software companies” that gives SaaS startups a way to borrow, save and spend “all on a single tech platform.”

Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Yea

  • Palantir: Bulls vs. Bears, Who Has the Edge? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    The stock market is a constant tug of war between the bulls and the bears. Looking at Palantir’s (PLTR) Q4 performance, Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss thinks both had enough to rest their case on. The bulls could point to “another solid top-line beat” as revenue grew by 34% YoY to reach $433 million, coming in ahead of consensus by 3.6%. Additionally, the total customer count hit 237, far above the analysts’ expectation for 219, while operating margins hit 29%, a “full” 7% points ahead of Wall Str

  • Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. C3.ai

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) both help businesses and government organizations make data-driven decisions. Both companies initially dazzled investors with their robust growth rates, but their stocks fizzled out over the past year as inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical headwinds sparked a hasty retreat from high-growth tech stocks. Palantir went public via a direct listing in September 2020, started trading at $10 per share, and hit an all-time high of $39 during the Reddit-fueled rally in growth stocks last January.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • Hedge funds are hating on tech stocks

    Big investors are dumping tech stocks further, according to new data from Goldman Sachs.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

    Apollo Funds will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco's closing price on Tuesday.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Right now, I'm thinking of a biotech company with game-changing vaccine technology and a company whose successes are tied to the cryptocurrency market. The coronavirus pandemic put Vaxart's (NASDAQ: VXRT) name on the map. Vaxart's candidate still is in phase 2 trials.

  • Foresight’s Technology to Replace Use of LiDAR by a Leading Israeli Defense Integrator for the Israeli Defense Forces

    In exchange for $250,000, Foresight will customize the integrator's solutions to meet the requirements of its end-customer

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures rose on Wednesday to recover some losses after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – a record for the company and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Few buzzwords have captured the imagination of investors like metaverse. As with most trends, we will have to see if the hype exceeds the reality when it comes to how large a role the metaverse will play in our future. There are two companies, in particular, that I think are smart choices for those who want to invest in the metaverse, and their recent earnings results make me confident each is poised for a strong performance in 2022.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.