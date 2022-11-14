Pipe Insulation Market to grow by USD 2.50 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the pipe insulation market is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the pipe insulation market is segmented by Application and Geography and is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs & impeccable growth strategies. According to the report, 47% of the market growth will originate from North America. The pipe insulation market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.
Pipe Insulation Market: Vendors Insights
The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Armacell International SA
BASF SE
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
Covestro AG
Gilsulate International Inc.
Huntsman Corp.
Johns Manville
Kingfisher Plc
Kingspan Group Plc
Knauf Gips KG
Lydall Inc.
NMC International SA
Omkar Puf Insulation Pvt. Ltd.
Owens Corning
Paramount Intercontinental
ROCKWOOL International AS
Pipe Insulation Market: Segmentation Analysis
By Application
By Geography
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global pipe insulation market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The global specialty chemicals market covers products and companies involved in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings.
Technavio calculates the global chemicals market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of organic and inorganic chemicals and all sub-categories thereof.
The following factors will drive growth in the global specialty chemicals market:
The shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants
Growing demand for water-soluble polymers for water treatment
Increasing demand from the agrochemical industry
Growing demand for anaerobic adhesives in developing countries
Growth of the real estate and construction industry
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global pipe insulation industry by value?
What will be the size of the global pipe insulation industry in 2026?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pipe insulation industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global pipe insulation market?
Why buy?
Identify growth Strategies across markets
Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight
Pipe Insulation Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
$2.50 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.19
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Gilsulate International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Johns Manville, Kingfisher Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Gips KG, Lydall Inc., NMC International SA, Omkar Puf Insulation Pvt. Ltd., Owens Corning, Paramount Intercontinental, ROCKWOOL International AS, Sekisui Foam Australia, The Supreme Industries Ltd., and Wincell Insulation Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Armacell International SA
10.4 BASF SE
10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
10.6 Huntsman Corp.
10.7 Johns Manville
10.8 Kingspan Group Plc
10.9 Knauf Gips KG
10.10 Lydall Inc.
10.11 Owens Corning
10.12 ROCKWOOL International AS
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
