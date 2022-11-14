U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.00
    -13.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,688.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,780.25
    -67.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.40
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.79
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.30
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0342
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    +0.54 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7320
    +0.9770 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,766.15
    +53.52 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.38
    -5.75 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.22
    +35.18 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Pipe Insulation Market to grow by USD 2.50 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the pipe insulation market is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the pipe insulation market is segmented by Application and Geography and is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs & impeccable growth strategies. According to the report, 47% of the market growth will originate from North America. The pipe insulation market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Free Sample Report Available for Pipe Insulation Market!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipe Insulation Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipe Insulation Market 2022-2026

Pipe Insulation Market: Vendors Insights

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Armacell International SA

  • BASF SE

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • Covestro AG

  • Gilsulate International Inc.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • Johns Manville

  • Kingfisher Plc

  • Kingspan Group Plc

  • Knauf Gips KG

  • Lydall Inc.

  • NMC International SA

  • Omkar Puf Insulation Pvt. Ltd.

  • Owens Corning

  • Paramount Intercontinental

  • ROCKWOOL International AS

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Pipe Insulation Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • By Application

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global pipe insulation market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The global specialty chemicals market covers products and companies involved in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings.

Technavio calculates the global chemicals market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of organic and inorganic chemicals and all sub-categories thereof.

The following factors will drive growth in the global specialty chemicals market:

  • The shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants

  • Growing demand for water-soluble polymers for water treatment

  • Increasing demand from the agrochemical industry

  • Growing demand for anaerobic adhesives in developing countries

  • Growth of the real estate and construction industry

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global pipe insulation industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global pipe insulation industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pipe insulation industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global pipe insulation market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Why buy?

  • Identify growth Strategies across markets

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

  • Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

Purchase Pipe Insulation Market report, Buy Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:
Automatic Doors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) and geography (Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America).

Loading Dock Bumpers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the loading dock bumpers market segmentation by type (molded dock bumpers, laminated dock bumpers, and steel face dock bumpers) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Pipe Insulation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%

Market growth 2022-2026

$2.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.19

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Gilsulate International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Johns Manville, Kingfisher Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Gips KG, Lydall Inc., NMC International SA, Omkar Puf Insulation Pvt. Ltd., Owens Corning, Paramount Intercontinental, ROCKWOOL International AS, Sekisui Foam Australia, The Supreme Industries Ltd., and Wincell Insulation Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Armacell International SA

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 10.6 Huntsman Corp.

  • 10.7 Johns Manville

  • 10.8 Kingspan Group Plc

  • 10.9 Knauf Gips KG

  • 10.10 Lydall Inc.

  • 10.11 Owens Corning

  • 10.12 ROCKWOOL International AS

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pipe Insulation Market 2022-2026
Global Pipe Insulation Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipe-insulation-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-50-bn-by-2026--market-analysis-segmented-by-application-and-geography---technavio-301674662.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

    On the current trajectory of EV sales and other li-ion battery demand, total battery anode materials (BAM) demand will increase 300% by 2025

  • The Great Remorse takes over the Great Resignation as most workers who quit their job are having a hard time finding a new one

    Quality roles are proving hard to come by for job seekers these days.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    It's been a pretty great week for ArcelorMittal S.A. ( AMS:MT ) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to €26.07 in...

  • Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations

    Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners". "We're in a new industry, we've seen in the past week, things go crazy in the industry," Zhao told a gathering of G20 leaders at the summit in Bali. "We do need some regulations, we do need to do this properly, we do need to do this in a stable way."

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • Walmart Is Flexing Its Muscle Again

    The largest U.S. retailer and other industry giants are taking an increasingly aggressive stance with suppliers as the economy slows. “The world has turned.”

  • USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China.

  • Amid global conflicts, Boeing reveals future aircraft needs in new report

    Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta abandons its Portal smart displays and smartwatch project following mass layoffs

    Meta will stop any and all development on its smart displays and fledgling smartwatch project, according to Reuters.

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • Disney Plans Job Cuts And Hiring Freeze; CEO Bob Chapek Anticipates 'Tough And Uncomfortable Decisions'

    Amidst economic uncertainty, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is reportedly planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs. In addition, the media conglomerate has reported its quarterly results with an operating loss of $1.47 billion for its consumer segment. The revenue for the company's Media and Entertainment segment was $12.7 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The operating income in the fourth quarter was down 91% for the Media segment and up over 100% for the Parks segment. According to a Reuters re

  • Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan

    Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturer companies to talk about moving some of their supply chain away from Taiwan as well, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from U.S., or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai. While MediaTek's most advanced smartphone chips are made at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Taiwan, Tsai said some older smartphone chips are made by GlobalFoundries Inc, which has factories in places like the U.S. and Singapore, and pointed to an announcement earlier this year to make its chips at Intel Corp’s fabrication facilities.

  • This Is How Warren Buffett Defines a Great Business -- and How You Should too

    One consistent voice of reason through decades of ups and downs is guru investor Warren Buffett, who has beaten the market through his value-oriented approach. Buffett says, "A truly great business must have an enduring 'moat' that protects excellent returns on invested capital." The "moat" he talks about refers to a competitive advantage that makes the business unique and better than others.

  • IRA vs. Annuity: What's the Difference?

    IRAs and annuities are both retirement savings tools, but they have differences you need to know—especially if you want to house one inside the other.

  • Khersonoblenergo starts work on restoration of electricity supply in Kherson

    IHOR PYLYPIV - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 2022, 16:05 Specialists of the Khersonoblenergo [a company that supplies electricity at a regulated tariff to consumers in the Kherson Oblast and transmits electricity through local power grids - ed.

  • A Used-Car Dealer Has Big ESG Backers. Some of Its Low-Income Customers Ran Into Problems.

    Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that BlackRock new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group. Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012 Kia Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. “In putting our clients’ money to work in companies like Tricolor, we’re helping more people gain access to affordable transportation and build a better life,” BlackRock says on its website.

  • China's chip executives brace for winter as US sanctions push country's semiconductor industry to the brink of desperation

    On a recent Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai, the founder of a semiconductor start-up spotted the head of a well-known chip venture capital firm near the elevator at an industry event - and grabbed the chance for a 60-second "elevator pitch". The venture executive walked away and the entrepreneur was left with a sense of foreboding. "I'll run out of money soon if there's no new investment," said the founder, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic. "It is not as easy as t