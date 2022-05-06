U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

In-Pipe Technology Awarded Contract With Oklahoma City to Control Fats, Oils, and Grease

In-Pipe Technology
·1 min read

Three-year contract continues 10-year relationship helping to keep blockages out of the City's sewer lines.

Company Logo

Company Logo
Company Logo

WOOD DALE, Ill., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Pipe Technology (IPT) is pleased to announce it was recently awarded a three-year contract from the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust (OCWUT) to control the accumulation of Fats, Oils and Grease (commonly referred to as FOG) throughout much of their wastewater collection system. This award extends the partnership between the two entities, which initially began back in 2012.

Working together, representatives from OCWUT and IPT engineered a dosing plan to deliver a custom blend of bacteria 24/7/365, targeting over 160 treatment locations. The new contract not only continues the work between the two groups, it also initiates the fourth expansion of the service throughout the city.

"Oklahoma City is the largest of one of our many important customers throughout the United States. We are very proud and excited to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with their team," said Bryan Weber, President and CEO of In-Pipe Technology.

Established in 1999, In-Pipe Technology is a green, bioscience-based, turnkey solutions provider to the municipal wastewater treatment industry. They help clients address issues related to FOG, odor control, nutrient removal, wastewater treatment plant operations. Headquartered in Wood Dale, IL (near Chicago), inquiries can be directed to Douglas Fagans at 630.509.2488, ext 227 or to info@in-pipe.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

