Pipefy and JazzHR to Join Forces at SHRM21 Event

Pipefy
·3 min read

HR Thought Leaders to Present on Automation and Human Capital

San Francisco, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it will join forces with partner, JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and mid-sized businesses, to present at the world's largest gathering of HR professionals. SHRM21, will be hosted in Las Vegas, where attendees have the option of attending in-person or virtually. The event is expecting more than 5,000 virtual attendees, 12,000 in-person attendees, and over 575 exhibiting companies.

The presentation, led by JazzHR’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources Corey Berkey is titled, “Leveraging Automation to Bring Humanity Back to HR” and will take place September 9th at 9am PT. In this session, Berkey will share why automating workflows is critical for developing, managing, and scaling an effective HR function. Based on his experience with tools like Pipefy, Berkey offers critical insight into saving time, fostering collaboration, and advancing the organization by automating HR workflows.

“The shift to digital work has put immense pressure on HR teams,” said Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy. “Between remote teams, legacy HCM systems that are expensive to maintain and limited development engagement, HR teams are constantly looking for no-code opportunities to optimize their productivity and performance. Pipefy’s award winning platform has returned the power to HR professionals by offering an affordable and intuitive platform to automate HR processes and streamline work across teams and systems.”

Pipefy and JazzHR partnered in 2021 to empower HR professionals to streamline and augment their hiring process with custom, automated workflows.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical for HR professionals to develop frictionless processes that fuel both the candidate and employee life cycles,” said Berkey. “With the right tools, teams can free themselves from tedious tasks and facilitate seamless workflows that work for them. By saving time, effort, and the risk of human error, the HR function frees up time for more strategic activities that benefit the entire organization.”

To register for SHRM21, which takes place on September 9 - 12, 2021, review the full agenda and speakers, please visit their website.

Share this on social: @Pipefy and @jazzhr to present “Leveraging Automation to Bring Humanity Back to HR” at SHRM21 on September 9 @9am PT. Register today! #shrm21 #pipefy #jazzhr #nocode #recruiting #onboarding


About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today!

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

CONTACT: Rochelle Clark Pipefy 408-310-8247 rochelle.clark@pipefy.com


