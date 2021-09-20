U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Pipeline Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.39% | Exclusive Pandemic Focused Report by SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Pipeline Equipment Market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.78 Billion by 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Pipeline Equipment Market Procurement Research Report
Pipeline Equipment Market Procurement Research Report

Signup to Get a FREE Sample PDF of This Report Now:

www.spendedge.com/report/pipeline-equipment-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats for Pipeline Equipment Market?

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Who are the top players in the market?

Caterpillar Inc., AB Volvo, and Liebherr-International AG are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Fixed pricing model, and cost plus pricing models are some of the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

  • What will be incremental spend in Pipeline Equipment?

The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 1.78 Billion, during 2021-2025.

  • What is the expected price change in Pipeline Equipment procurement?

During the forecast period, the price for Pipeline Equipment procurement will increase by 3%-5%.

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

Related Reports on Heavy Industry Market:

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Key Insights Provided in the Pipeline Equipment Research Report:

  • What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

  • Is my Pipeline Equipment TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipeline-equipment-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-3-39--exclusive-pandemic-focused-report-by-spendedge-301379526.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

