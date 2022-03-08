U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

Pipeline Integrity Management Market to Grow by USD 2.08 Bn | APAC to have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pipeline integrity management market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. The market value is anticipated to grow by USD 2.08 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 4.36%, during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pipeline Integrity Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pipeline Integrity Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights related to the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The stringent regulations is notably driving the pipeline integrity management market growth. However, factors such as renewable energy awareness may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about more drivers, challenges, and trends impacting the growth of the market. Download Our Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

The pipeline integrity management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global pipeline integrity management market has seen several competitors with effective solutions for pipeline integrity management. The stakeholders are involved in rigorous research and development to improve the performance characteristics of the management systems to increase the efficiency of the pipeline and discover problems as soon as possible to avoid financial loss and negative environmental effects.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aegion Corp., Aker Solutions ASA, Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Brand Industrial Services Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Infosys Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Pembina Pipeline Corp., SGS SA, Shawcor Ltd., T.D. Williamson Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, TUV Rheinland AG, TWI Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Bureau Veritas etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By deployment, the market is classified into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Pipeline operators make proper use of technological developments to keep the risk of pipeline failure as low as practically possible. Such facilities by vendors and the significant rise in investments in onshore projects will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

  • By geography, the market is classified into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Russia are the key countries for pipeline integrity management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for pipeline integrity management. The significant increase in the investment in pipeline zones will drive the pipeline integrity management market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.81

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Russia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aegion Corp., Aker Solutions ASA, Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Brand Industrial Services Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Infosys Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Pembina Pipeline Corp., SGS SA, Shawcor Ltd., T.D. Williamson Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, TUV Rheinland AG, TWI Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Bureau Veritas

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.4 Bureau Veritas

  • 10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Fluor Corp.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Intertek Group Plc

  • 10.9 SGS SA

  • 10.10 T.D. Williamson Inc.

  • 10.11 TUV Rheinland AG

  • 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipeline-integrity-management-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-08-bn--apac-to-have-highest-market-growth--technavio-301496733.html

SOURCE Technavio

