Pipeline Monitoring Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030: Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems

Global Market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Monitoring Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ultrasonic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Flux Leakage segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Pipeline Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Prelude

Smart Ball Segment to Record High Growth

Pipeline Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Rise in Cross-Border Pipeline Infrastructure Networks Fuels Growth

Countries with Longest Network Oil and Gas Pipelines Network

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Oil & Gas Pipeline Additions: Planned Pipeline Length Additions in km for Select Countries (2018-2022)

Natural Gas Pipeline Distribution in the US in Miles for the Period 1990-2017

Growing Risk of Pipeline Incidents Enhances Importance of Pipeline Monitoring

Oil & Gas Pipeline Incidents in the US for the Period 2010-2018

Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems

Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Increase in Pipeline Length Additions Drive Growth

World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018

Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019

As the Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Ages, Demand for Monitoring Gains Importance to Ensure Safety and Reduce Costs

Cyberattacks and Terrorism Threaten Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks, Driving Demand for Monitoring Solutions

Latest Technologies Enable Intelligent Pipeline Monitoring in Oil & Gas Industry

Rising Importance of Wireless Sensing Technologies in Managing Serviceability and Stability of Oil & Gas Pipelines

Distributed Acoustic Fiber Optic Sensing (DAS): A Versatile Technology for Pipeline Monitoring

Advancements in Oil Leakage Detection and Pipeline Monitoring Technologies: A Review

Major Causes of Pipeline Failure: Percentage Breakdown of Failures by Source of Failure in Oil & Gas Industry

IoT-Enabled Leakage Detection System and IoT Connected Pipelines Ensure Real-time Detection of Oil & Gas Pipelines

Remote Sensing for Monitoring of Oil & Gas Pipelines

Challenging Conditions of Deepwater Pipeline Inspection Necessitates Use of Advanced Technologies

UAVs Technology Promises to Supplement Existing Pipeline Monitoring Functions in Oil & Gas Sector

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems: Reducing Damage Costs Associated with Water Leaks in Pipelines

Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 and 2025

Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025

Aging Water Pipeline Infrastructure Contributes to Enhanced Focus on Monitoring

Water Utilities Leverage the Capabilities of Numerous Advanced Technologies for Pipeline Monitoring

Smart Water Monitoring Platform: A Novel Water Leak Detection Solution

IoT Technology Finds Use in Water Leakage Detection Monitoring

Remote Leak Identification to Transform Pipeline Monitoring for Water Utilities

High Signal-to-Noise Ratio Accelerometer to Detect Leak in Plastic Water Supply Pipes

Robots to Play Important Role in the Inspection and Repair of Pipelines

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook

Smart PIGs Enhance Safety of Pipelines

Strict Regulations for Pipeline Security and Safety Drives Focus onto Efficient Monitoring

Innovations & Advancements

CEPA Member Tests New Technology for Rapid Detection of Pipeline Leaks

ABB AbilityT Mobile Leak Detection System: Detecting and Quantifying Gas Leaks in Pipelines

NETL Developing Fiberoptic Wires for Water Pipeline Monitoring

Wireless Sensor Network: A Promising Technology for Water Pipeline Monitoring

pipe::scan: An Innovative Sensor System to Monitor Drinking Water Quality in Pipes

Scientists Developing Living Sensors for Real-time Detection of Leaks in Gas Pipelines

Ophir Develops duoThane for Methane Gas Detection in Natural Gas Pipelines

Pipe-Crawling Robot to Help Monitor Pipeline Infrastructure

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Pipeline Monitoring Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

