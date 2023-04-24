Pipeline Monitoring Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030: Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems
Global Market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems
Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Monitoring Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ultrasonic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Flux Leakage segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Pipeline Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
ABB Group
Atmos International Inc.
BAE Systems PLC
ClampOn AS
Future Fibre Technologies Pty., Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
ORBCOMM, Inc.
Pentair PLC
Perma-Pipe, Inc.
Pure Technologies Ltd.
Radiobarrier
Senstar Corporation
Siemens AG
Syrinix
Thales Group
TransCanada Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
194
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$12.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$19.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.3%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Prelude
Smart Ball Segment to Record High Growth
Pipeline Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Rise in Cross-Border Pipeline Infrastructure Networks Fuels Growth
Countries with Longest Network Oil and Gas Pipelines Network
Asian Economies at the Forefront of Oil & Gas Pipeline Additions: Planned Pipeline Length Additions in km for Select Countries (2018-2022)
Natural Gas Pipeline Distribution in the US in Miles for the Period 1990-2017
Growing Risk of Pipeline Incidents Enhances Importance of Pipeline Monitoring
Oil & Gas Pipeline Incidents in the US for the Period 2010-2018
Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems
Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Increase in Pipeline Length Additions Drive Growth
World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018
Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019
As the Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Ages, Demand for Monitoring Gains Importance to Ensure Safety and Reduce Costs
Cyberattacks and Terrorism Threaten Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks, Driving Demand for Monitoring Solutions
Latest Technologies Enable Intelligent Pipeline Monitoring in Oil & Gas Industry
Rising Importance of Wireless Sensing Technologies in Managing Serviceability and Stability of Oil & Gas Pipelines
Distributed Acoustic Fiber Optic Sensing (DAS): A Versatile Technology for Pipeline Monitoring
Advancements in Oil Leakage Detection and Pipeline Monitoring Technologies: A Review
Major Causes of Pipeline Failure: Percentage Breakdown of Failures by Source of Failure in Oil & Gas Industry
IoT-Enabled Leakage Detection System and IoT Connected Pipelines Ensure Real-time Detection of Oil & Gas Pipelines
Remote Sensing for Monitoring of Oil & Gas Pipelines
Challenging Conditions of Deepwater Pipeline Inspection Necessitates Use of Advanced Technologies
UAVs Technology Promises to Supplement Existing Pipeline Monitoring Functions in Oil & Gas Sector
Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems: Reducing Damage Costs Associated with Water Leaks in Pipelines
Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 and 2025
Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025
Aging Water Pipeline Infrastructure Contributes to Enhanced Focus on Monitoring
Water Utilities Leverage the Capabilities of Numerous Advanced Technologies for Pipeline Monitoring
Smart Water Monitoring Platform: A Novel Water Leak Detection Solution
IoT Technology Finds Use in Water Leakage Detection Monitoring
Remote Leak Identification to Transform Pipeline Monitoring for Water Utilities
High Signal-to-Noise Ratio Accelerometer to Detect Leak in Plastic Water Supply Pipes
Robots to Play Important Role in the Inspection and Repair of Pipelines
Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook
Smart PIGs Enhance Safety of Pipelines
Strict Regulations for Pipeline Security and Safety Drives Focus onto Efficient Monitoring
Innovations & Advancements
CEPA Member Tests New Technology for Rapid Detection of Pipeline Leaks
ABB AbilityT Mobile Leak Detection System: Detecting and Quantifying Gas Leaks in Pipelines
NETL Developing Fiberoptic Wires for Water Pipeline Monitoring
Wireless Sensor Network: A Promising Technology for Water Pipeline Monitoring
pipe::scan: An Innovative Sensor System to Monitor Drinking Water Quality in Pipes
Scientists Developing Living Sensors for Real-time Detection of Leaks in Gas Pipelines
Ophir Develops duoThane for Methane Gas Detection in Natural Gas Pipelines
Pipe-Crawling Robot to Help Monitor Pipeline Infrastructure
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Pipeline Monitoring Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp1fdh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900