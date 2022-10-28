Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market to record USD 982.99 Mn incremental growth; Baker Hughes Co., BGS Energy Services, and Chenergy Services Ltd. identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pipeline processing and pipeline services market size to grow by USD 982.99 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.17% between 2021 and 2026. The market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global players. Vendors compete in terms of differentiated product offerings and business expansions. Some major players have a vast geographical presence and greater market outreach. The key vendors dominating the global pipeline processing and pipeline services market are Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Co., EnerMech Group Ltd., IKM Instrutek AS, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., and others. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. The report sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pipeline processing and pipeline services market report covers the following areas:

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global pipeline processing and pipeline services market is segmented as below:

Type

The demand for pipeline processing and pipeline services will witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry includes the exploration, extraction, refining, and transportation of oil and gas products through pipelines. There is a high requirement for the maintenance of pipelines to avoid leakage, corrosion, and other accidental damages. This is driving the growth of the segment.

Story continues

Geography

38% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. North America is the second-largest consumer of crude oil worldwide, owing to the high demand for fuel in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The rising demand for oil and gas production, coupled with the presence of a significant number of pipeline processing and pipeline services vendors is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the US and Canada are focusing on increasing oil and gas production through unconventional E&P activities. This is expected to further increase the demand for pipeline processing and pipeline services in North America during the forecast period.

Get detailed insights into the market behavior across various segments and regions. Make informed decisions by purchasing our full report on the pipeline processing and pipeline services market. Buy Full Report Here

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pipeline processing and pipeline services market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pipeline processing and pipeline services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. View Free Sample Report

Technavio identifies Baker Hughes Co., BGS Energy Services, Chenergy Services Ltd., CR Asia Pte Ltd., Cypress Pipeline and Process Services LLC, EnerMech Group Ltd., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Eunisell Chemicals, GATE Energy, Halliburton Co., Ideh Pouyan Energy Co., IKM Instrutek AS, NiGen International LLC, Offshore Construction Specialists Pte. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Schlumberger Ltd., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Techfem SpA, Trans Asia Pipeline Services FZC, and Tucker Energy Solutions LLC as major market participants.

Although the increasing preference for pipeline transportation will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent safety regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Register Now to Technavio's Subscription Platform. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pipeline processing and pipeline services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pipeline processing and pipeline services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pipeline processing and pipeline services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pipeline processing and pipeline services market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025: The global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market is segmented by product (hardware components and software systems) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market will observe increased demand for hardware components during the forecast period. APAC will account for 35% market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Pipeline Pigging Systems Market 2022-2026: The global pipeline pigging systems market is segmented by application (gas and oil) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). By application, the gas segment will account for maximum revenue generation. APAC will account for 46% of the global market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 982.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., BGS Energy Services, Chenergy Services Ltd., CR Asia Pte Ltd., Cypress Pipeline and Process Services LLC, EnerMech Group Ltd., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Eunisell Chemicals, GATE Energy, Halliburton Co., Ideh Pouyan Energy Co., IKM Instrutek AS, NiGen International LLC, Offshore Construction Specialists Pte. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Schlumberger Ltd., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Techfem SpA, Trans Asia Pipeline Services FZC, and Tucker Energy Solutions LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pre-commissioning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Decommissioning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

10.4 EnerMech Group Ltd.

10.5 GATE Energy

10.6 Halliburton Co.

10.7 Ideh Pouyan Energy Co.

10.8 IKM Instrutek AS

10.9 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

10.11 STEP Energy Services Ltd.

10.12 Techfem SpA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipeline-processing-and-pipeline-services-market-to-record-usd-982-99-mn-incremental-growth-baker-hughes-co-bgs-energy-services-and-chenergy-services-ltd-identified-as-key-vendors--technavio-301661264.html

SOURCE Technavio