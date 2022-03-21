U.S. markets closed

Pipeline Safety Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the pipeline safety market are BAE Systems, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc. , General Electric, ABB Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. , AVEVA, Senstar, Perma-Pipe, Future Fiber Technologies, Leater, Total Safety, TTK, Rockwell Automation Inc, Cisco Systems, HCL Technologies and ESRI Inc.

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pipeline Safety Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246508/?utm_source=GNW


The global pipeline safety market is expected to grow from $7.75 billion in 2021 to $8.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $12.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The pipeline safety market consists of sales of pipelines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide software technology and solutions to protect and secure pipelines that carry energy products such as crude oil, natural gas, and other fuels. Integration of pipeline safety into pipelines allows monitoring and controlling the main network connectivity and also has various benefits such as reduction of liability, less insurance cost, and low administration cost.

The main types of components for the pipeline safety market are solutions and services.Solutions include premier intrusion detection, secure communication, SCADA for pipeline, pipeline monitoring system, and industrial control system security.

Premier intrusion detection is a network security technology which have fence mounted sensor to detect any form of intrusion from the perimeter and help in allowing critical time for security teams to respond to unauthorized intrusions.The services used in pipeline safety are professional and pipeline integrity management services.

The services are used by natural gas, crude oil, refined products, and others.

North America was the largest region in the pipeline safety market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in demand for oil and gas leads to the development of pipeline infrastructure, which eventually drives the growth of the pipeline safety market.For instance, in January 2021, the Government of India announced the plan to spend $60 billion for establishing gas infrastructures such as pipelines, liquefied natural gas terminals, and city gas distribution networks.

In 2020, the United States imported around 7.86 MMb/d of petroleum, which included 5.88 MMb/d of crude oil and 1.98 MMb/d of noncrude petroleum liquids and refined petroleum products. The rise in the usage of piped gas lines contributes to the demand for the pipeline safety market.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) for detecting issues in the pipeline is a key trend in the pipeline safety market.The technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and leak detection software improve pipeline security and safety.

In February 2019, Atomiton a California-based company that is engaged in developing internet of things (IOT) technology introduced an AI software that continuously inspects pipelines through multi-sensor data integration that allows modeling of vital equipment like valves. This AI software helps to detect the issues such as leaks, corrosion, freezing damage, or vandalism in pipelines more accurately.

In December 2019, Honeywell, a USA-based company that is engaged in providing building technologies, gas detection solutions announced the acquisition of Rebellion Photonics for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition complements Honeywell strong process technologies and gas detection solutions and accelerates to transform into a software-industrial company.

Rebellion Photonics a USA-based company that is engaged in providing spectral imaging solutions for oil and gas industry that help in real-time continuous gas leak imaging system.

The countries covered in the pipeline safety market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246508/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


