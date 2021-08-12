U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Pipeline Safety Market Research Report by Technology and Solution, by Service, by Vertical, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Pipeline Safety Market Research Report by Technology and Solution (Industrial control system security, Perimeter intrusion detection, and Pipeline monitoring system), by Service (Pipeline integrity management services and Professional services), by Vertical, by Application, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pipeline Safety Market Research Report by Technology and Solution, by Service, by Vertical, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06086945/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Pipeline Safety Market size was estimated at USD 8,565.81 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9,217.74 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.94% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 13,554.57 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Pipeline Safety to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology and Solution, the Pipeline Safety Market was studied across Industrial control system security, Perimeter intrusion detection, Pipeline monitoring system, SCADA for pipelines, and Secure communication. The Pipeline monitoring system is further studied across External threat, Integrated fiber optics monitoring, Leakage detection, and Pig tracking. The Secure communication is further studied across Satellite monitoring and Video surveillance.

Based on Service, the Pipeline Safety Market was studied across Pipeline integrity management services and Professional services. The Professional services is further studied across Consulting services, Repair and maintenance, and Risk management.

Based on Vertical, the Pipeline Safety Market was studied across Crude oil, Natural gas, and Refined products.

Based on Application, the Pipeline Safety Market was studied across Offshore and Onshore.

Based on Geography, the Pipeline Safety Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pipeline Safety Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pipeline Safety Market, including ABB Ltd., ATMOS INTERNATIONAL, AVEVA Group PLC, BAE Systems, Inc., ClampOn AS, Future Fibre Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Perma-Pipe, Inc, PSI AG, Schneider Electric SE, SIEMENS AG, and TransCanada Corp..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pipeline Safety Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pipeline Safety Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pipeline Safety Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pipeline Safety Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pipeline Safety Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pipeline Safety Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pipeline Safety Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06086945/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


