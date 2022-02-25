U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

Pipeline Transportation Market to Derive Growth from the Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Across the World by 2028 | ABB , Emerson Electric Co., ESRI , FMC Technologies

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Pipeline Transportation Market : ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), ESRI (India), FMC Technologies (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.),Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Trimble Navigation Limited (U.S.), IDS GmbH (Germany), Baker Hughes (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), National Oilwell Varco (U.S.), John Wood Group PLC (U.K.)

Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pipeline transportation market size was USD 18.56 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 19.21 billion 2021 to USD 27.82 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Pipeline Transportation Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as the ability to erase concerns such as rapid industrialization and rising development in the field of oil and gas are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, factors such as rising energy demand will boost market growth.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pipeline-transportation-market-106319

COVID-19 Impact

Decrease in Fuel Demand to Hinder Market Growth During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an economic backlash on every sector across the business world and the sector of pipeline transportation is no different. Energy requirements for the global aspect went down drastically. This led to various organizations shutting down operations or reducing operational times. Loss of investments further led to leaving a dent in the market. Additionally, the market is dependent on conventional energy sector which can further trigger a downgrade to the market during the forecast period.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pipeline-transportation-market-106319

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.4%

2028 Value Projection

27.82 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

18.56 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

Solution, service, Application, Geography

Growth Drivers

Rising Adoption of Natural Gas to Enhance Market Growth

Amplified Regulations for Oil Pipelines to Enhance Demand for Pipeline Transport Solutions

Rapidly Expanding Oil & Gas Trade across Nations to Enhance Market

Pitfalls & Challenges



Rising Adoption of Renewable Energy to Hinder Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pipeline-transportation-market-106319

Segments

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into transmission pipelines, distribution pipelines, and gathering pipelines.

By solutions, the market is broken down into automation & control, security solutions, integrity & tracking solutions, network communications, and others

With respect to services, the market is bifurcated into maintenance & support services, managed services, and consulting services.

By application, the market can be branched into oil & gas, coal, water, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage

The pipeline transportation study covers a regional and a global outlook for the market by covering various segments and sub-segments in order to provide an insightful experience to our readers. Additionally, the latest market trends and factors that are contributing toward the growth of the market are mentioned in the study. Also, the dominant players and their total revenues are noted to present a complete overview of the market.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Number of Regulations for Oil Pipelines to Bolster Growth for Pipeline Transport Solutions

Factors such as increasing demand for oil and gas and a higher pace of development will allow for the pipeline transportation market growth toward a huge momentum. Rising amount of regulation for enhancing pipeline safety and additional government support will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Also, rising consumer awareness towards carbon emission reduction and shifting preferences towards natural gas will boost the market growth.

However, increasing the adoption of renewable energy sources will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, decreasing developments towards investments for crude oil industry and infrastructure development will limit the growth of the market.

Quick Buy Pipeline Transportation Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106319

Regional Insights

North America to Capture Largest Market Share due to Superior Pipeline Infrastructure Development

North America is expected to hold the largest pipeline transportation market share, owing to existing pipeline infrastructure. Also, rising demand for power and rising demand for natural gas will push the market in the region toward a higher pace.

Europe will hold a significant market share due to rising government initiatives towards extending existing pipelines and building new infrastructure.

Asia Pacific will account for a substantial CAGR growth during the forecast period owing to rising energy demand due to increasing population.

Competitive Landscape

Rising Investment Opportunities and Extensive R&D Activities to Augment Market

The sector of pipeline transportation is highly fragmented due to a high number of players present. Dominant players in the market are developing and upgrading their existing infrastructure in order to possess the ability to function on remote access. For example, in October 2021, Driftwood Pipeline LLC submitted its official bid for constructing and operating Line 200 and 300. The firm proposed Baker Hughes electric-driven compression for reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 99%. Additionally, rising industrialization is expected further increase the demand for energy and power triggering an exponential increase in the market.

Industry Development

September 2021: The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) announced a USD 98,800,117 for harboring various support pipeline safety programmes. 6 out of 11 programmes are related to safety for transportation through pipeline.

Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Pipeline Transportation Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Pipeline Transportation Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Transmission Pipeline

      • Distribution Pipeline

      • Gathering Pipeline

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution

      • Automation and Control

      • Security Solutions

      • Integrity and Tracking Solutions

      • Network Communication

      • Others

TOC Continued…!!

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pipeline-transportation-market-106319

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Oil And Gas Accumulators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bladders, Diaphragms, Pistons), By Application (Blowout Protection Device, Mud Pumps , Offshore Rigs), By Location (Onshore, Offshore) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

PERC Solar Panels Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mono-crystalline, Polycrystalline), By Application (Residential , Commercial , Industrial), By Mounting (Rooftop , Ground-mounted), By Installation (On-grid, Off-grid, Hybrid) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Residential Solar Power Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Centralized, Decentralized), By Technology (Mono-Si, Thin Film, Multi-Si, Others), By Panel Mounting (Rooftop, Ground Mounted) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Current Clamps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (DC Current Clamps, AC Current Clamps, AC/DC Current Clamps, Others), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Networking, Healthcare, Industrial, Energy, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Smart Power Strips Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Distribution (Online, Offline), By Application (Residential, Commercial , Industrial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

